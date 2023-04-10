Drew Barrymore’s go-to Garnier makeup remover is on sale for a super-affordable $8

Hollywood A-lister Drew Barrymore has endless high-end products at her fingertips, but that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy a too-good-to-be-true bargain buy just like the rest of us. In the latest issue of Drew Magazine the actress/talk show host extraordinaire shared some of her must-have beauty picks, and her go-to makeup remover, Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, can be yours for just $8!

“I pile on mascara until it feels like I need a pitchfork to get it off,” Drew said. “In a few swipes, this water erases everything.” That’s due to the micelles in the water. They work like a magnet by binding to oil in order to remove dirt, makeup and sunscreen, while at the same time cleansing and hydrating skin.

There’s no scrubbing necessary! All you have to do is apply the product to a cotton pad, press it onto your skin and swipe — you'll see the proof that your makeup has been vanquished to the cotton pad. The micellar water is gentle enough to use every day and it is safe to use on all skin types, including sensitive skin. Bonus: it’s vegan and free of parabens, oil and fragrances.

Score Drew's go-to makeup remover while it's on sale. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

And Drew isn’t the only one who is a fan, over 43,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval as well. “My holy grail makeup remover. Doesn’t dry out my skin or leave an oily residue,” raved a shopper who left a five-star review.

While most people buy it to remove their makeup at the end of the day, some say it works great for touch-ups too! “Wow! 5 stars all the way!! This is, hands down, the best makeup remover I have ever used,” said another shopper. “I also use just a little on a Q-tip to fix liquid eyeliner mistakes and it works like a charm! Anyone who has ever messed up their liquid eyeliner knows what a struggle it can be to fix an error but this is a quick, easy, painless way to do it with precision.”

Others love it so much, they say it’s the one beauty product that they reach for every single day. “I use this multiple times a day, every day. I even use it after my ‘main’ face wash because I know there will be dirt left. Even my 8-year-old is obsessed. It never dries out your skin and it’s easy and fast to use. It’s the only face/makeup/skincare item I use every day,” wrote a third reviewer.

It’s rare to find a skincare product with so many rave reviews like this and an A-list endorsement, and when you do find one it normally will set you back a pretty penny. Even when it's not on sale, Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is a bargain at $10. But it's a verified steal for the current price of $8.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

