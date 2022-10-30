Deal alert! Drew Barrymore's Beautiful fry pan is on sale for just $12 at Walmart
From the adorable little sister Gertie in E.T. (has it really been 40 years??) to Sheila the zombie realtor in The Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore has played a lot of memorable roles — but our favorite might just be as The Rebel Homemaker. While she’s busy chatting with fellow celebs on her talk show, she’s also proven herself as a force in the kitchen. Her line of cookware is topnotch — and right now, you can get one of her gorgeous nonstick 12-inch skillets for just $12, down from $27 — that’s 55% off!
Beautiful 12" Fry Pan, Sage Green by Drew Barrymore
Cookin’ with style
This pan is made for entertainers — they’re almost too pretty to cook with, but when you do, don’t be afraid to put on a show. Imagine impressing your holiday guests with perfect scrambled eggs that slide off this sage green beauty. Of course, there are three other colors to choose from — grey smoke, black sesame, and blueberry pie — just be prepared to take a lot of compliments.
Durable kitchenware
If the kitchen is your playground, this is a pan you can count on. The nonstick feature is what sells this — the coating is longlasting with three layers and scratch resistant — that means you can use metal utensils on it!
“Made some turkey bacon and over easy egg with this baby this morning and it surprisingly didn't stick to the pan,” raved a five-star fan. “I wanted to see if it's really nonstick so I didn't use butter Or spray and the bacon and egg cooked great. Neither of them stuck to the pan and it was easy To pick up and turn over. It's not a real heavy pan And like I said great for nonstick. Super easy to clean as well.”
And not only can you use this pan with a gas and electric burners, it also works on an induction cooktop (Hallelujah! Am I right?).
“We have an induction stovetop and it's not easy to find a non-stick plan that works great,” shared an excited cook. “Others have not had a great coating, or one that made me nervous, or ones that would take much longer to heat up. This one was by far the best. I want to get all of the other pieces now, ha!”
Want to know more fab features? It’s oven-safe up to 400°F and it stands up to a cycle in the dishwasher.
“I love how easy the clean up is with this pan!” another fan shared. “Dishwasher safe plus it matches our kitchen perfectly!”
Ready to add to cart?
Beautiful 12" Fry Pan, Sage Green by Drew Barrymore
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
