Drew Barrymore on feeling 'depressed' when her pregnancy news leaked: 'I didn't get to have that be a private thing'

Drew Barrymore is getting honest with her fans about her first pregnancy.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and host, 46, opened up about the traumatic moment when her pregnancy was leaked in 2012.

"I was walking out of my ob-gyn and I had just found out I was pregnant," Barrymore told longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

"I walked out of her office and someone I work with, Chris Miller, got all these calls: 'We know she's pregnant. We're breaking the story,' and he's like, 'You always talk like this. We're a no comment group. Come on, you're being silly,'" she explained. "And they're like, "Well, take a look at this.' And it's the picture."

Barrymore went on to explain that photographers caught her walking out of the building carrying the sonogram image in her hand, which mistakenly outed the pregnancy.

"I was stupid enough to carry the sonogram in my hand out with me," she said. "I was depressed or saddened, kind of, that I didn't get to have that be a private thing, a moment, or just to wrap my head around it."

Barrymore added, "When people find out your deepest, darkest secrets … it's so traumatizing."

The outing happened in February 2012, soon after she became engaged to Will Kopelman. The couple later split in 2016, but together they share daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

Following the leak of her first pregnancy, Barrymore made the choice to share news of her second pregnancy herself.

"Last time I never commented on it and people just stalked me the entire time," she told People magazine at the time. "So yes, it's happening, it's true. I tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible."

These days, Barrymore has been an open book about the experience of dating as a single mom.

"I had never realized and said out loud that I don't know how to date with kids," the actress said on CBS Mornings earlier this month. "My kids' dad [Will Kopelman] is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world, Allie [Michler]. My children have this extraordinary stepmom. Our processes have been different and their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I've been on the sidelines — in a beautiful, honoring purgatory.

"I've been saying 'It's me,' 'It's my choice,' 'I'm not ready,' 'I wanna wait,'" she continued. "I don't think I've said out loud that it's really because I have these two daughters."

Barrymore said she has no plans to get married again but is open to finding love again.

"This is not just about me being stuck. This is about, when you're a single mom, it's a dynamic that I have probably not been able to figure out yet. And that's OK to have patience with ourselves."

