Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful candles have a surprise inside — and they're on sale for Presidents' Day

Drew Barrymore's line of candles will be your latest flame. (Photo: Getty/Walmart)

I don’t know about you, but even though the days are getting longer, I am done with this winter and dreaming about spring. However, I just stumbled upon the perfect antidote to the winter blues and blahs, courtesy of Drew Barrymore — her adorable Beautiful Flowerpot Candles. These are not your average candles: As the name suggests, they have a special spring surprise inside. And this Presidents' Day they're on sale at Walmart.

These double-wick soy wax candles come in reusable flowerpots. Choose from six scents: Santal Flower, Red Rose Prosecco, Salted Caramel Cream, Wild Cherry Spritzer, Peppered Vetiver and Park Side Breeze.

I’m a sucker for candles — a warm glow and an intoxicating scent gets me through the bitter clutches of February every year. They’re even better when they come in a cute, reusable container that I can stick makeup brushes or pens in. But these Beautiful soy wax candles kick reusable containers up a notch — they're also flowerpots! And then they double down on the cuteness once the candle has burned down: Each pot has a disk insert with wildflower seeds that can be planted in the pot. They're a great winter-to-spring bridge — especially after a season like this one.

And if you want a couple of hacks to make your candles burn Beautifully, Drew posted an ingenious how-to on Instagram.

These candle/flowerpots are so cute they sell themselves, but a sale price doesn't hurt. And if you time these candles just right, they’ll keep your house lit until March when it’s time for spring blossoms and we turn the clocks ahead.

