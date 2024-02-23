Dress Up Your Table with These Gorgeous Floral Centerpieces



Looking to dress up your dinner table? There are so many great ways to do it, including adding decorative dishes and charming candle holders. But if you ask us, no tablescape would be complete without a stunning centerpiece. To help inspire you, we've rounded up the best floral centerpieces for every season and reason. Fall for an autumnal masterpiece, celebrate the holidays with a festive floral arrangement, or step into spring or summer with a brightly colored bouquet.

There's something for every décor style here, too, whether you embrace rustic charm, traditional taste, or modern simplicity. And don't worry if you're a beginner because you'll also find some really helpful tips on how to arrange and display your favorite blooms from the bloggers who do it best. You can keep things simple with a classic vase, or try an unexpected vase alternative like a teapot, lantern, upcycled wood crate, and more. And if you really want your arrangement to last, find out how to create a potted floral centerpiece that'll outlive any cut flowers! No matter which arrangement you choose, it's sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your table.

Woodland Floral Centerpiece

This beautiful rustic bouquet looks like something out of a fairytale. To get this exact look, fill a simple glass vase with six roses, three stems of seeded eucaylptus, three stems of fir or pine greenery, birch branches, and five stems of baby’s breath.

See more at Julie Blanner.

Julie Blanner

Peony and Hydrangea Floral Centerpiece

This stunning centerpiece combines the lush elegance of hydrangeas with the timeless charm of peonies. It will brighten up any tablescape with its soft petals and vibrant colors.

See more at Inspired by Charm.

Inspired by Charm

Colorful Floral Centerpiece

Striking black and white anemones bring an unexpected pop to this colorful bouquet of peonies and assorted roses. A few stems of dusty miller serve as a beautiful complemen, too.

See more at Sugar & Cloth.

Sugar & Cloth

Potted Floral Centerpiece

Make any holiday dinner table shine with this living floral centerpiece featuring poinsettias, amaryllis bulbs, vining plants, and more. Since the flowers and greenery are potted, this festive arrangement will last much longer than cut flowers.

See more at Home Made by Carmona.

Homemade by Carmona

Swan Vase with Spring Florals Centerpiece

If your flower budget is tight, this one's for you. This brightly colored mini bouquet was created entirely from affordable bouquets purchased at Trader Joe's! Pro tip: With a small vessel like this adorable little swan, use a flower frog to keep short-stemmed flowers in place.

See more at Lovely Indeed.

Lovely Indeed

Fall Leaves and Florals Centerpiece

Everyone is sure to fall for this autumnal masterpiece featuring dahlias, roses, eucalyptus, pepperberry, and preserved oak leaves. Best of all, this step-by-step guide is full of helpful flower arranging tips and tricks!

See more at Inspired by Charm.

Inspired by Charm

White Ranunculus Floral Centerpiece

PSA: Early spring marks the start of prime ranunculus season! We love these fluffy white blooms mixed with assorted greenery like bupleurum, blue thistle, and eucalyptus.

See more at Julie Blanner.

Julie Blanner

Orange Pomander and Floral Centerpiece

Orange pomanders take this pretty fall bouquet of sunflowers and daisies to the next level. Learn how to DIY your own and make your home smell delightful!

See more at Home Made by Carmona.

Homemade by Carmona

Easter Tulips Floral Centerpiece

This whimsical centerpiece was created with a rustic wooden box, dyed and natural hard boiled eggs, and one bunch of tulips. Your Easter guests will be so impressed!

See more at Julie Blanner.

Julie Blanner

Spooky Floral Centerpiece

Whether you're setting the table for a Halloween party or simply love a moody aesthetic, this unique centerpiece is perfect for you. To recreate this look, fill test tube vases with deep red and purple blooms, black feathers, and seeded eucalyptus.

See more at Inspired by Charm.

Inspired by Charm

Spring Butterfly Bouquets

Welcome spring with mason jars filled with mini bouquets of faux baby’s breath and butterflies. Place them in a brightly colored wood planter box for a cheery touch.

See more at Design Improvised.

Design Improvised

Rustic Fall Floral Centerpiece

Use a palette of yellow, purple, and natural colors to create a stunning fall bouquet like this one. The purple acts as a transitional color to take your home from summer to fall!

See more at Home Made by Carmona.

Iris Nacole

English Roses Centerpiece

This romantic bouquet of English roses and spray roses will sweep everyone off their feet. Display your blooms in a pretty pitcher for added charm.

gollykim

Moody Fall Floral Centerpiece

Burgundy blooms and pale green and white hydrangeas come together to create this stunning bouquet that's both bright and moody. Place it in a gold vase for added glamour.

See more at Inspired by Charm.

Inspired by Charm

Tulipiere Centerpiece

Have you ever seen tulips look more stunning? All you'll need to create this look is a bouquet or two of tulips and a tulipiere vase, which is specially designed to showcase these spring blooms in an organized and elegant way.

See more at Inspired by Charm.

Inspired by Charm

Dahlias and Dusty Miller Floral Centerpiece

This bouquet of dahlias and dusty miller may be simple but it still makes a big statement. Display it in a vintage chalice for the perfect finishing touch.

See more at Julie Blanner.

Julie Blanner

Floating Florals Centerpiece

This floating flower display is so pretty and playful! It's also easy to create using little acrylic blocks, brass rods, and putty. Once you're done, you can use them for years to come.

See more at Sugar & Cloth.

Sugar & Cloth

Mother's Day Floral Centerpiece

Follow this tutorial to turn vintage family photos into the sweetest vase for Mother’s Day, Mom's birthday, or any other occasion. Then, fill it with white and yellow bouquet of hydrangeas, peonies, chamomile, and chrysanthemum.

See more at Julie Blanner.

Julie Blanner

Teapot Floral Centerpiece

Bright and cheery spring blooms look so whimsical on display in a cute little teapot. Add kale leaves for fresh, unexpected finishing touch.

See more at Delia Creates.

Delia Creates

Floral Lantern Centerpieces

You can use real or faux flowers and succulents to create these lovely floral lantern centerpieces. You can even wrap battery-operated fairy lights around the flowers to give them a little glow!

See more at Design Improvised.

Design Improvised

Planter Floral Centerpiece

A chalk-painted mason jar planter is such a sweet way to showcase your favorite spring or summer blooms. Mums and spray roses have never looked prettier!

See more at Blooming Homestead.

Blooming Homestead

