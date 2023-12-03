The 'super warm' winter boots that delivery drivers love are down to $42

Winter is creeping its icy fingers into 2023 — and if the predictions are true about what 2024 has in store for us, a good pair of snow boots is a must. We're happy to tell you there's an affordable solution to Jack Frost : Dream Pairs Mid Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots. Not only do they promise to keep your feet warm and dry, but they're on sale for $42 — down from $69.

Why is this a good deal?

Let's face it, you're gonna need warm boots for winter. And at $42 this is by far the lowest price we've ever seen for these. So snap up a pair (or two!) while they're still at such a deep discount.

Why do I need this?

These lace-up boots don't just look good (although they do). They're comfortable and adjustable with their lace-up closure, making them perfectly snug on your ankle and calf. Plus, they are are lined with cozy faux fur, which means you can slip your foot in and instantly feel the warmth. The combination of form and function is the reason why the boots are getting rave reviews from delivery drivers, hiking aficionados and moms alike.

The bottoms have a rubberized sole, which provides waterproof traction to prevent slipping and sliding on ice, snow and rain, making them the perfect choice for everything from hiking to taking the kids to the bus stop. To top it all off, they have an interior waterproof membrane and a waterproof coating. Combined, these two features promise 4 hours of static water-resistance, according to Dream Pairs.

Comfortable, dry boots for winter are a must. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 6,000 five-star fans, Amazon shoppers are all over these boots.

"They are super comfortable and super warm," shared a fan who relies on the waterproof feature for her daily job. "I'm a delivery driver and being out in the cold all day my feet would freeze in my old boots. These keep my feet so warm I love them!"

And here's a quick tip from a reviewer: "To accommodate room for wool socks, I did buy one size larger and they are perfect. Love these boots!"

"These boots are so warm and comfortable to wear," reported another five-star fan. "Big calves make it hard to find boots but these are roomy. I really have only worn for an hour or so at a time, playing with the kids in the backyard, but so far so good for running and walking in these."

Worried about whether they're worth the investment? This buyer said her pair is still holding up a year later: "I bought these because I wanted a shorter, warm boot to walk around Chicago last year. After a season of use in Michigan, these boots are still holding up. I wear them almost daily and they continue to be warm and are not worn out. Great tread on the bottom and the material keeps all the wetness out during the winter months."

"[Hiking] is my favorite part of every weekend and I was sad when I thought of Midwest winter taking it from me," said this final reviewer. "We had the kind of snow yesterday that feels more like rain and left my favorite trails as nothing but mud. I came home with completely dry feet and able to rinse my boots off easily in the garage... If you’re looking for something affordable but comfortable and dry, this is it!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Save 70%! $60 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $15 is a win in our book. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

Amazon BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $123 $199 Save $76 Why have a bunch of weights lying around your house when you can get everything you need out of this adjustable one? It can replace six kettlebells — just turn the dial to set it between 8 and 40 pounds. It's down to its lowest price in months! $123 at Amazon

Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 The luxurious texture and sweet berry scent make this mask a delightful addition to your nighttime beauty routine, and you’ll wake up with soft, supple and nourished lips. It rarely goes on sale, and this is the lowest price we're seeing. $24 at Amazon

Style

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $11 — over 75% off! $11 at Amazon