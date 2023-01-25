'Warm and so comfortable!' These snow boots rival Sorel — and they're only $35 (40% off)

Keeping your tootsies warm and dry for the winter doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg (bad pun fully intended). In fact, you can snap up these very stylish Dream Pairs Waterproof Boots on sale starting at just $35 (Although prices vary depending on the color.) Many of the 11,000 five-star reviewers say they stand up just as well to the cold as more expensive snow boot brands like Sorel.

Considering it's already cold and we're approaching the even colder winter months — and that these boots are insanely cute — this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up.

Though these Dream Pairs are regularly under the $60 mark, they're not all style over substance. Thanks to 200 grams of Thermolite insulation featured inside each winter boot, these shoes can keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as −25 degrees F. For added cozy comfort, they also feature a plush faux-fur lining for an extra layer of warmth.

To keep the elements out and the heat in, the boots are made with a seam-sealed, water-resistant construction at the toe, giving them their popular duck boot design. Traditional laces also allow you to tighten the boots to your comfort level and further seal in heat. Since they land at mid-calf, Dream Pairs offer more temperature and weather protection than sneakers or winter booties.

With 12 colors and styles to choose from — including a beige/white combo for a softer color palette, and an all-black design to match with, well, everything — there's a pair you're sure to love.

These snow boots were made for...walking right into your Amazon cart. (Photo: Amazon)

Beat the cold

Dream Pairs' affordability and functionality have reviewers obsessed. According to one, the boots held up flawlessly when it came to the most blustery conditions. "First of all, I live in Minnesota. We just had a huge blizzard and got 24 inches of snow," they said. "This snowstorm hit us like the hurricane of the north....These boots! Man, these boots. My feet were not cold once! My feet did not get wet! I was stylin' in a storm."

Another reviewer added that they passed the ski-trip test. "I purchased them to take on a recent ski trip to Colorado and was concerned about the water from the snow getting inside the boot due to their not being truly waterproof," they related. "I wore these every day for a week in a foot of snow, and not once did my feet or socks get wet. They were great and kept my feet nice and warm! The fit was great as well."

A third wrote, "I've never owned boots like these, so wanted to try them out. They are absolutely adorable! They are warm and so comfortable! I love them so much!!"

"Are those Sorels?"

Many reviewers also added that these boots held up just as well as other brands with higher price tags. One reviewer even said they were "complimented on my Sorels" when wearing Dream Pairs.

Another added: "I really love them. Took them up to northern Wisconsin for a long weekend playing in the snow with my kids. They function wonderfully! I actually had somebody ask me if they were Sorels, they look that good."

Grab a pair of Dream Pairs in your size and favorite color now before they sell out!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

