Summer wedding? These comfy heels offer 'style without the agony' — and they're $32 for Memorial Day

As invites to weddings and other dressy occasions roll in, we're jumping in feet-first on outfit planning. After learning the hard lesson of wearing painful heels that take the fun out of joyous events, we're all about footwear that's both comfy and classy. Are you with us? If so, Dream Pairs, with its low, elegant sandals, and 13 color options, are your best bet. Plus, the bestsellers are currently on sale for Memorial Day weekend with styles starting at just $32. That's a pretty good price for party-worthy shoes that you'll turn to for years.

DREAM PAIRS Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Low Heel Pump Sandals $32 $45 Save $13 These stylish heels are perfect for spring events. They're easy on the eyes — and the feet. Available in 13 colors including black, blush and silver (shown here). $32 at Amazon

These chunky-heeled lookers feel great on the feet and are stunning to boot. All you have to worry about is which color to choose. There are nice neutrals, sparkly beauties and a rainbow of brights to browse — 13 options in all, many on serious sale.

With over 6,100 perfect five-star ratings from verified buyers, these shoes come with solid evidence that they feel as good as they look. Read on to hear what shoppers are saying.

A dream on the dance floor

At first glance, all you see is gorgeousness. But view the shoe through the lens of comfort and see how much is revealed: A cushy rubber sole (key!), the generous chunky heel that's not too high or too low (2.25 inches, to be precise) and can actually hold weight, the padded insole, and the ankle strap for security. Available in sizes 5 to 11, Dream Pairs are designed with comfort in mind.

"Perfect for weddings!" wrote a happy reviewer. "Bought these as a splash of color to wear with my bridesmaid dress...and everyone loved them! They were perfect for an outdoor wedding (on grass) too. Being a short person, I was able to have a little extra height without sinking into the grass, and they were very comfortable. I danced all night in them and did not get any blisters. I have been able to use them for multiple occasions since, as well!"

Leg-lengthening lines + padded footbed + chunky heel = heavenly shoes. (Photo: Amazon)

We actually found lots of rave reviews from wedding-goers. Here's another: "I have these shoes in three colors. I rarely wear heels and prefer a lower chunky heel because of an ankle injury from a few years back. These fit that [requirement] and still look sleek and modern and provide stability and comfort. I recently wore these to a wedding and was one of the only ones still in their shoes at the end of the night."

Don't wait for an invitation

You don't need to save these shoes for a special occasion. Pair them with cute capris, on-trend joggers or your fave jeans for a breezy, feminine look when you're headed to brunch or the movies. They're so comfortable, you'll want to use them whenever you can.

"Versatile and classy, wrote a five-star shopper. "Bought these as a bridesmaid. Love them so much, I wear them all the time. They fit with so many outfits! They're pretty comfortable for my wider feet. I haven't gotten any blisters and I wear them for 8+ hours days."

"Dress up or down!" said a fan. "These low heels fit to size, and for weak knees, I have the style without the agony."

"Wear them in once; wear them out forever!" wrote another devoted fan. "These shoes are easy to walk/balance in and look great. ... They are my go-to shoes now. Very comfy to wear all night, and stylish."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

