Drake bets $1.15M on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win inspired by Taylor Swift fans

Drake made a $1.15 million bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old rapper reportedly made a wager through the cryptocurrency gambling site, Stake, of which he’s a partner. The “Rich Baby Daddy” artist bet on the Chiefs in honour of Taylor Swift. He wrote in an Instagram caption, “I can’t bet against the swifties.”

Over the years, many sports fans have come up with conspiracy theories that there’s a Drake “curse.” When two-way MLB star player Shohei Ohtani was rumoured to be headed to Toronto, Drake’s hometown, for a meeting with the Blue Jays, he posted a photo of him wearing the player’s jersey. Shortly after, the rumours proved false as Ohtani signed with the Dodgers.

In October of last year, the rapper bet $850,000 on Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis, but the YouTuber ultimately won by disqualification, which led to Drake losing the wager. Although the “curse” was believed to be dispelled after his hometown team the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals in 2019, diehard Chiefs fans and Swifties alike are nervous.

Taylor Swift has been supporting partner Travis Kelce throughout the playoffs (Getty Images)

In early September, the 14-time Grammy winner began publicly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after he caught her attention when he admitted on his New Heights podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet he made during her show at Arrowhead Stadium. Boldly, the NFL tight end invited her to watch him play, and to the surprise of the world, the pop star was spotted watching the game from a suite during a Week 2 game against Chicago.

The “Cruel Summer” singer became a regular fixture at Chiefs games, both home and away, often beside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce’s parents. She has occasionally brought along her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman among others.

On the public obsession with their romance, Kelce told outlets: “I think the values we stand for and just who we are as people — we love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I think we both just love life.”

Swift has been put under the microscope, with fans actively tracking the 34-year-old pop star’s $54 million Dassault Falcon-9 business jet after even the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C. assured Swifties that no bureaucratic obstacles would stand in the way of her making it back in time to the US to watch Kelce play. Her ultra-fast trip comes on the heels of four concerts in Tokyo, and after she makes it to Las Vegas, she’ll be jet-setting again to Australia to continue her global Eras tour.

Swift isn’t the only star eager fans are excited to see. Many are excited for R&B superstar Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance where he’s rumored to have several guests planned. Meanwhile, Post Malone and Reba McEntire will be performing before the game.