'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Receives Official Story and Game Trailers

Building on the success of its adventure role-playing game series, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are now gearing up their latest installment, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. During the recent RGG Direct livestream, both an official story and game trailer were released for the upcoming title.

Aside from sharing the release date for the game, the story trailer also served to highlight story elements, most notably Kasuga Ichiban's journey to Honolulu to find his mother and Kazuma Kiryu being diagnosed with cancer. The gameplay trailer showcased a new combat system, new jobs, mini-games, and much more.

RGG Studio describes Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth story as "an unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, on a larger-than-life adventure as dual playable protagonists."

Watch the story and gameplay trailer for the direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and look for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to be available January 26.

