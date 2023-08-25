Drag queen jailed after sending sexual messages to ‘14-year-old boy’

Andrew Way, who performed as Miss Gin for decades, was sentenced to 34 months - Wales News Service

A drag queen trapped by paedophile hunters who fooled him into believing he was talking to a teenage boy has been jailed for 34 months.

Andrew Way, an LGBT Pride organiser known by the stage name Miss Gin, believed he was talking to a 14-year-old boy in explicit messages online.

Way pretended he was 27 when he began contacting the “boy”, not realising that a paedophile hunting group was behind the profile.

The 61-year-old, who had appeared on the ITV show Judge Rinder in 2019, was reported to police after the group’s decoy trapped him.

Andrew Way was organising Welshpool's first-ever LGBT Pride event at the time of his arrest - Wales News Service

The drag artist veteran of more than 40 years sent “highly sexualised” messages to the decoy over a chat website, Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Way, of Wrexham, North Wales, suggested meeting up with the fake 14-year-old to “do it”, and sent images of his genitals.

He had been organising the first-ever LGBT Pride event for Welshpool, Powys, before being caught online and had appeared at Pride events in Cardiff.

Way was already subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order at the time of the incident after being convicted at a court in Bristol in November 2007.

He admitted to attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, as well as breaching his existing sexual harm prevention order, at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Judge Niclas Parry said Way had “utter disregard” for court orders, adding: “These were serious and persistent and different breaches,” he said.

The judge sentenced him to 34 months for all offences – and also warned any future breaches of his new sexual harm prevention order would result in years behind bars.

