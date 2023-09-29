Dr. Barbara Sturm Said to Be Mulling Deal Options

Skin care brand Dr. Barbara Sturm is evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources.

The brand, founded by Dr. Barbara Sturm, is working with investment bank RBC to consider its options, sources told WWD. Annual sales are said to be around 70 million euros.

A representative for Dr. Sturm and a spokesperson for RBC both did not respond to requests for comment.

In April, it was announced that Oprah Winfrey had invested an undisclosed amount in the skin care brand after being introduced to the products by fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Sturm, an aesthetics doctor with training in sports medicine, launched the Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics collection on Net-a-porter in 2014. Two years later, she launched Darker Skin Tones by Dr. Barbara Sturm with actress Angela Bassett.

The lines are now stocked in Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. Bestsellers include Enzyme Cleanser, $75; Hylauronic Serum, $110, and Face Cream, $75.

Recently the brand opened two new spas in New York, one uptown on Madison Avenue and one downtown in SoHo. The treatment menu includes Super Anti-aging Facial, Exoso-metic Growth Factor Facial and the Non-surgical Facelift Facial.

At the time of the Oprah investment, Sturm said: “Oprah loving the products and coming into our business is a big honor and testament to the brand and our anti-inflammatory, skin barrier-strengthening philosophy. It also gives us access to a wider audience to bring free science-backed skin education to everyone.”

