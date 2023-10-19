Dozens of skeletons take over this front lawn

TechCrunch

After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features, but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.