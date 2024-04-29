Doylestown Day of Prayer service is Thursday at American Legion Post home

The Doylestown American Legion Post 407 and the Doylestown Lion’s Club invite the public to National Day of Prayer, Thursday.

The 16th National Day of Prayer event will begin at noon at the American Legion Post, 49 Black Drive. Cost for the lunch is a $10 donation.

Village, township and school district officials, clergy and members of the community are invited to come together in prayer for the community and the nation.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Dave Tennant, a retired pastor from the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served in active ministry for 5 1/2 years as associate pastor of Main Street UMN in Mansfield, six years as pastor of Magnolia UMC and 13 years at Doylestown UMC.

He retired in 2019 after serving Medina UMC as lead pastor for 18 years. He continues in ministry as discipleship coordinator for Medina UMC.

He and his wife, Christine, will celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in June. They reside in Medina. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.

Tickets will not be sold in advance. Those who would like to attend should call 330-658-6342 for reservations or or more information. The final day for reservations is Tuesday.

