Downtown Salem's Busick Court restaurant suddenly closes

As of Wednesday, Busick Court had been cleaned out with most of the restaurant's tables, chairs and interior decor gone.

Busick Court, the longtime brunch spot in downtown Salem, has quietly closed.

There is no signage on the door of the restaurant stating why the restaurant closed. The restaurant's phone line went straight to voicemail with a person stating the restaurant would be "closed indefinitely."

The restaurant did not respond to the Statesman Journal's request for comment. Its website is inactive and domain up for purchase. Its Facebook page is also inactive.

The longtime restaurant was well known for its banana nut stuffed French toast, which gained national attention in a 2005 broadcast of Food Network's "$40 A Day."

The restaurant was formerly owned by Jim Madden and is now owned by Robert Melton and Mary Lewis Johnson, according to business filings with the state.

Word of the closure began on Salem Eats 2.0, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing eats around the Mid-Valley, with reactions of dismay, shock and apathy.

Busick Court was originally opened in September 1980 by Rick and Edna Keith, according to archives of the Statesman Journal.

The restaurant prior to its closing was made well known by its chef John Lynch, who was in the kitchen during its height of popularity through the 2000s.

