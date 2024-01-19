Downtown Newark pizzeria owned by Two Stones Pub to close after about a year in business

After about a year of operation, 2SPizza in the heart of downtown Newark is closing its doors for good on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The 168 E.Main St. restaurant, across the street from the flagship Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, was created by the owners of Two Stones Pub and 2SP Brewing Co.

The restaurant with a large bar area with several TVs, booths, and both high- and low tables zeroed in on the University of Delaware crowd (students and alumni alike). The UD campus is within walking distance.

2SPizza, a new pizza and craft beer concept from the owners of 2 Stones Pubs, has operating since mid-February 2023 at 168 E. Main St. in downtown Newark. 03/08/23

The main dining area has a large "Let's Go Blue Hens" sign in UD's signature blue and gold colors.

It has been operating since mid-February 2023 on the site that had formerly been Arena's Deli & Bar. The menu focused on 12-inch pies, about $9 to $15, with a large variety of toppings such as black garlic-fig puree, prosciutto, crab and hot honey.

"We are very proud of what we built and tried to bring to Main Street. All of our 2SP family members loved the place but the foot traffic consistently without discounting just wasn't there and our passion for food and hospitality didn't come through to the students," owner Michael J Stiglitz told Delaware Online/The News Journal on Friday morning.

The dining room of the new 2SPizza in downtown Newark caters to University of Delaware students and alumni. 03/08/23

"So many great operators have been there for so long that we hoped we could add to the group. In the end, we will always learn more from our failures than we will from our successes. Our teams have already discussed the challenges and lessons learned and we will take them back to our 2SP family members and become stronger because of it," he said.

Stiglitz said all team members at 2SPizza will be working at the hospitality group's other locations.

The restaurant has recently been listed for sale for $300,000 on a real estate website.

The more than 3,600-square-foot interior and exterior spaces were completely renovated in 2022. The space has new furniture, fixtures, and state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, according to the listing.

