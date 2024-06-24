Downtown Fremont's Independence Day celebration makes weekend shift to July 6

Downtown Fremont Inc. will play host to the Independence Day Downtown Car Show, contests, fireworks and entertainment on July 6.

The car show will go from 5 to 8 p.m. Awards and trophies will be presented at 7:45 p.m. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 150 participants and there will also be a raffle plus door prizes. Food trucks and special vendors will be present at the rain-or-shine event. Register a car and find information at downtownfremontohio.org/car-shows.

Terry Davidson and The Gears will perform from 8-11 p.m. at the Fremont Community Amphitheater.

Downtown Fremont will be hosting another large Car Show for July 6 after holding one on June 15.

Annual hot dog-eating contest set

The annual Down Thyme Cafe Frankfurter Feast Hotdog Eating Contest will start at 5:30 p.m.

These events will be free to the public.

Fireworks to be start at dusk

The Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at dusk at Rodger Young Park.

There will be no parking between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Front Street between Croghan Street and Hayes Avenue and on Garrison Street between Arch Street and Bidwell Avenue. Also, there will be no parking in the Lot A (Brady Parking Lot) from 2 until 10 p.m.

