Downtown Fort Collins restaurants unveil dozens of 2024 Great Plates meal deals

'Tis the season to fill your plates.

Great Plates of Downtown — an annual two-week Old Town dining promotion that benefits Food Bank for Larimer County — is kicking back up with dozens of meal and dessert deals planned at 45 downtown eateries from March 1 through 14.

While the promotion historically served up $25 meal deals and $2.50 dessert deals in past years, Great Plates will feature menu specials ranging from $15 and less to $25, $35 and $45 in 2024, the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority announced Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The year's Great Plates meal and dessert deals in Fort Collins

Editor's note: An asterisk (*) denotes restaurants that are accepting reservations for Great Plates.

Ace Gillett's Lounge & Supper Club, 239 S. College Ave.

Three-course dinner for one for $45:

Course 1: Lobster fra diavolo gnocchi or roasted mushrooms with truffle polenta

Course 2: Choice of prosciutto and melon salad with fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette or chicken and tortellini soup with spicy Italian sausage

Course 3: Airline chicken breast with a smoked pancetta cream served with Italian stuffing or lamb ragu with a mint pesto risotto

*Austin's American Grill, 100 W. Mountain Ave.

Three-course dinner for one for $25:

Course 1: Choice of soup or salad

Course 2: Salmon florentine with choice of side

Course 3: Salted caramel bread pudding or chocolate mousse

Three-course dinner for one for $35:

Course 1: Choice of soup or salad

Course 2: 10-ounce prime rib with au jus and choice of side

Course 3: Salted caramel bread pudding or chocolate mousse

Three-course dinner for two for $45:

Course 1: Choice of soup or salad

Course 2: Rotisserie chicken dinner with garlic mashed potatoes and apple coleslaw

Course 3: Salted caramel bread pudding or chocolate mousse

Beau Jo's, 205 N. College Ave.

Two-course meal for two for $35 (available all day; dine-in only):

Course 1: Two house side salads

Course 2: One medium or gluten-free pizza with up to two toppings

Big Al's Burgers and Dogs, 140 W. Mountain Ave.

One-course meal for one for $5 (available all day):

One 60/40 burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and sauce

*Bistro Nautile, 150 W. Oak St.

Two-course dinner for one for $35 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Ginger and salt roasted beet salad

Course 2: Braised monkfish medallions with olive tapenade butter, jasmine rice, potato and carrot navarin stew

*Blanchard Family Wines, 234 N. College Ave., Unit A3

Specialty wine and cheese pairing flight for one for $35 (available all day; dine-in only):

Features four different cheeses paired with four different wines or hard ciders selected by you and your wine educator

*Blue Agave Grill, 201 S. College Ave.

Two-course meal for one for $25:

Course 1: Choose between a Chef’s Choice street taco or guacamole or chorizo corn dip and chips

Course 2: Choose between top-shelf enchiladas, airline chicken breast or Meati medallion (vegan, gluten free)

Butterfly Cafe, 212 Laporte Ave.

One-course meal for two for $25:

Two lunch boxes including a choice of sandwich, chips, cookie and pickle

Comet Chicken, 126 W. Mountain Ave.

An original chicken sandwich for $5 (available all day)

A family pack with four tenders, four sides and four dipping sauces for $25 (available all day)

$5 keg cocktails (available all day)

Coopersmith's Pub & Brewing, 5 Old Town Square

One-course dinner for two for $25 (dine-in only):

Choose two of the following: Shepherd's pie, pork schnitzel, Greek chicken pasta bowl, bangers and mash, fish and Chips or a black bean burger

One-course dinner for two for $35 (dine-in only):

New York strip steak with blue butter, mashed potatoes and vegetables

*Coppermuse Distillery, 244 N. College Ave., Unit 105

One-course meal for two for $35 (dine-in only):

Shrimp po'boy sandwich and crawfish fondue plus two hand-crafted cocktails from Coppermuse's regular menu

The Corner Slice, 172 N. College Ave., Suite C

One-course meal for two for $12:

Homemade manicotti with meatball, chicken or eggplant add-ons available for an additional $4

A 50% discount on bottles of wine

Four-course meal for one for $25:

Course 1: Homemade bruschetta appetizer

Course 2: Caesar or seasonal salad

Course 3: Homemade manicotti with meatball, chicken or eggplant add-ons available for an additional $4

Course 4: Carly's homemade cast-iron chocolate chip cookie or The Corner Slice's dessert pretzels

A 50% discount on bottles of wine

Four-course meal for two for $45:

Course 1: Homemade bruschetta appetizer

Course 2: Caesar or seasonal salad

Course 3: Homemade manicotti with meatball, chicken or eggplant add-ons available for an additional $4

Course 4: Carly's homemade cast-iron chocolate chip cookie or The Corner Slice's dessert pretzels

A 50% discount on bottles of wine

The Crooked Cup, 147 W. Oak St.

One-course meal for two for $25:

Two medium signature specialty espresso lattes or specialty tea lattes and two house-made breakfast burritos

FoCo Cafe, 225 Maple St.

One-course meal for one for $15:

One breakfast burrito, a cinnamon roll and unlimited coffee

Gaku Ramen, 223 Linden St.

Two-course meal for one for $25:

Course 1: Crispy golden-brown pork cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice and topped with cabbage and a fried egg

Course 2: Choice of two mochi flavors

Gilded Goat Brewing Company, 132 W. Mountain Ave.

Two-course beer tasting for one for $15 and under (dine-in only):

Course 1: Choose a tasting flight with four 5-ounce beers

Course 2: One pint of beer

Ginger and Baker (The Cafe), 359 Linden St.

No menu specials were available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Illegal Pete's, 320 Walnut St.

Two-course dinner for two plus two fountain drinks for $25:

Course 1: Large chips and queso to share

Course 2: Choose any two entrees, including a burrito, bowl, tacos, taquitos or quesadilla

Kilwins, 114 S. College Ave.

A half-pound slice of fudge for $5

A hot mini waffle cone with one scoop of ice cream for $5

La Boutique, 216 Pine St.

Two-course meal for one for $25 (available all day):

Course 1: Le Cordon Bleu sandwich

Course 2: Blackcurrant eclair cake

La Piadina, 234 N. College Ave., Unit B3

Two-course meal for two for $25:

Course 1: Choose any two piadinas

Course 2: One dessert piadina with Nutella, jam, walnuts and powdered sugar to share

Two-course meal for one for $25:

Choose any two piadinas and any two beverages (including beer, wine or a soft drink)

*Locust Cider, 200 Walnut St., Unit A

Three-course meal for one for $35 (dine-in only):

Sesame chicken confit atop sticky rice with a sunomono cucumber salad, paired with two select 10-ounce pours of Locust Cider

Lulu Asian Bistro, 117 S. College Ave.

Two course dinner for two for $25 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Spring roll or edamame

Course 2: Three entrees or three special sushi rolls. Entree choices include sesame chicken; Koko chicken; panang tofu or beef; chicken pad thai; chicken drunken noodles; LuLu’s chicken; or peanut chicken. Special roll choices include Las Vegas, Rainbow, Green Dragon, Peachy, Kamikaze, Rocky Mountain or Mexico Maki

*The Melting Pot, 334 E. Mountain Ave.

Three-course meal for one for $35 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Choice of any cheese fondue served with artisan breads, fresh fruits and vegetables plus an artisan charcuterie board

Course 2: Choose any gourmet salad from The Melting Pot's dinner menu

Course 3: Choice of chocolate fondue served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits plus cream puffs, macarons and caramel sea salt cheesecake

Four-course meal for one for $45 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Choice of any cheese fondue served with artisan breads, fresh fruits and vegetables plus an artisan charcuterie board

Course 2: Choose any gourmet salad from The Melting Pot's dinner menu

Course 3: A fondue entree including teriyaki sirloin, Pacific white shrimp, herb-crusted chicken breast and wild mushroom ravioli served with fresh garden vegetables and signature dipping sauces

Course 4: Choice of any chocolate fondue served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits

Mugs, 261 S. College Ave. and 306 W. Laurel St.

One-course meals or drinks for one for $15 and under (available all day):

Jess' Moroccan mint mojito

Matcha with Irish cream

Mugs' Reuben sandwich

Sweet potato hash

Old Town Churn, 234 N. College Ave., Unit D

One kid-size scoop of any flavor ice cream for $3.50 (available all day)

A four-pack of ice cream pints for $35 (available all day)

*Philippe French Bistro, 133 S. College Ave.

Three-course dinner for one for $45 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Brûléed blood orange with shaved fennel, radicchio, goat cheese and sorrel vinaigrette

Course 2: Confit chicken breast with mint pea puree, pearl couscous, compressed apples, saucisson basque and saffron-harissa jus

Course 3: Vanilla bean creme brûlée with chocolate hazelnut pirouline and seasonal berries

Pour Brothers Community Tavern, 220 Linden St.

One-course meal for two with wine for $35 (dine-in only):

A charcuterie board to share and two glasses of wine (choose from cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc)

*Rare Italian, 101 S. College Ave.

Rare Italian will be discounting its entire menu to fit within Great Plates' price points — $15 and less, $25, $35 and $45.

*The Regional, 130 S. Mason St.

Three-course dinner for one for $35 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Malaysian shrimp fritter with sweet chili sauce or fried plantains with jalapeño yogurt sauce

Course 2: Regional bibb salad or North African carrot soup

Course 3: Chicken tagine over basmati rice with golden raisins or vegetable curry over basmati rice with golden raisins

*Restaurant 415, 415 S. Mason St.

Three-course dinner for two for $35 (dine-in only):

Course 1: House 415 Salad or Caesar salad to share

Course 2: Share one of five hand-tossed artisan pizzas (gluten-free for an additional charge) or blackened cauliflower

Course 3: Two mini homemade cupcakes plus your choice of two glasses of shiraz or pinot grigio or two pints of New Belgium Brewing’s Old Aggie or Odell Brewing Company’s seasonal beer

*Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 143 W. Mountain Ave.

Three-course meal for one for $25 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Diabla shrimp empanada

Course 2: Texas sausage and chicken fajita

Course 3: Orange tres leches cake (gluten free)

*Rodizio Grill, 200 Jefferson St.

Three-course dinner for one for $35:

Enjoy endless trips to the gourmet salad and hot sides bar, unlimited hot Brazilian appetizers as well as Rodizio's unlimited variety of rotisserie grilled meats carved tableside, including tri-tip steak, bacon-wrapped chicken, sweet and spicy chicken, brown sugar glazed ham and glazed pineapple.

Four-course dinner for one for $45 (dine-in only):

Enjoy endless trips to the gourmet salad and hot sides bar, unlimited hot Brazilian appetizers as well as Rodizio's unlimited variety of rotisserie grilled meats carved tableside, including tri-tip steak, bacon-wrapped chicken, sweet and spicy chicken, brown sugar glazed ham and glazed pineapple. Plus, gourmet dessert.

Scrumpy's Hard Cider Bar, 215 N. College Ave.

One-course meal for two for $25:

Choose any two burgers or cider-braised pulled pork sandwiches with two sides of fries and two 8-ounce pours of any Summit hard Cider or nonalcoholic beverage

Silver Grill Cafe, 218 Walnut St.

Two-course meal for two for $25:

Course 1: Share one of Silver Grill's giant cinnamon rolls

Course 2: Choose two of the following — traditional eggs Benedict, Old Towner breakfast, French dip or avocado toast served with your choice of side

Social, 1 Old Town Square, Unit 7

Charcuterie and cocktails for two for $35 (dine-in only):

Two featured cocktails and a premium cheese and charcuterie board to share

*Sonny Lubick Steakhouse, 115 S. College Ave.

Appetizer and wine for two for $25 (dine-in only):

Appetizer: Black pepper pork belly with fresh chimichurri, roasted cherry peppers and pickled pearl onions

Wine: Choose from sparkling, rose, chardonnay, pinot noir or cabernet sauvignon

Two-course dinner for one with wine for $35 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Caesar salad

Course 2: Slow-roasted prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes and rosemary au jus

Wine: Choose from sparkling, rose, chardonnay, pinot noir or cabernet sauvignon

Two-course dinner for one with wine for $45 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Caesar salad

Course 2: Crispy skin salmon

Wine: Choose from sparkling, rose, chardonnay, pinot noir or cabernet sauvignon

*The Still Whiskey Steaks, 151 N. College Ave.

Two-course meal for one for $25 (available all day; dine-in only):

Course 1: House salad with your choice of dressing

Course 2: Pork schnitzel and mashed potatoes

Two-course meal for one for $35 (available all day; dine-in only):

Course 1: House salad with your choice of dressing

Course 2: 12-ounce New York strip steak with your choice of side

One-course meal for one for $45 (available all day; dine-in only):

A meat pile, featuring 24-ounce of filet tossed in garlic and bone marrow butter, topped with chimichurri and served with grilled bread.

*Stuft Burger Bar, 210 S. College Ave.

An all-American burger and fries for $15

Tom Kha Thai Asian Bistro, 144 N. Mason St., Unit 8

Two-course meal for three for $35 (available all-day; dine-in only):

Course 1: Your choice of vegetable egg rolls or cheese wontons

Course 2: Choose any three meals with chicken or tofu, including spicy basil fried rice, house fried rice, kung pao fried rice, pineapple fried rice, Thai curry fried rice, spicy basil noodles, pad thai, pattaya street noodles, drunken noodles, khao soi Thai noodles, panang curry, red curry, green curry, yellow curry or pumpkin curry

Union Bar & Soda Fountain, 250 Jefferson St.

One-course breakfast for two for $25 (dine-in only):

Choose two new Union breakfast entrees plus two mimosas or nonalcoholic beverages

One-course meal for two for $35 (dine-in only):

Choose two of the following: Union double angus burger, tofu banh mi sandwich or Jefferson Street cobb salad; plus choose two Union craft cocktails, including Union sangria, froze, porch sling or a nonalcoholic Sinless Spritz

Uno Mas Taqueria, 120 W. Olive St., Unit 104

Three-course meal for two for $45 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Chips and queso or guacamole

Course 2: Choose any four tacos from the regular menu

Course 3: Churros

Vatos Tacos + Tequila, 200 N. College Ave.

Two-course meal for two for $25 (dine-in only):

Course 1: Chips and chili con queso or chips and guacamole

Course 2: Choose any six street tacos (limit two of the same taco type per order)

Walrus Ice Cream, 125 W. Mountain Ave.

One made-to-order ice cream sandwich for $2.50

Yellow Crunch, 234 N. College Ave., Unit B-1

One-course meal for one for $12.50 (available all day):

Mix and match one four-piece empanada flight

One-course meal for one with juice for $14.95 (available all day):

A mini arepa rellena with choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken or vegetarian option plus a 12-ounce natural juice made from Colombian fruit

