Downtown Fond du Lac Farmers Market returns May 18 with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more.

SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic doctors and Fond du Lac residents, Tadeo Diaz Balderrama and Crystal Kleiber Balderrama support local vendors at the Downtown Fond du Lac Farmers Market.

FOND DU LAC – The season of sunshine and flowering plants brings with it the return of the Downtown Fond du Lac Farmers Market.

The market will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 26 on Main Street between Western and Forest avenues. For set-up and tear-down, the road will close at 6 a.m. and reopen at 1 p.m.

Here's what to know about the 2024 market season.

Vendors

More than 80 vendors each market day appeal to a variety of weekly shoppers, which can number about 2,000 at the height of the season, according to the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership.

Shoppers can find fresh Wisconsin-grown produce, flowers and other plants, as well as meats, cheeses, baked goods and other food items.

Craft vendors will also offer handmade goods such as art and pottery.

Live music

The opening-day live music act will be Kylar Kuzio & Seth James, who will return June 15, Sept. 28 and for the market's final day Oct. 26.

Kirtan band Love, Light & Harmony will follow May 25, as well as July 13 and Oct. 19.

June will see live performances from Rich and the Funky Boy, Russ Drezon, Cello Guy and J.T Jazz, while July will bring in Mahogany Road and Josh Otte.

August will introduce the Joe O'Boyle Family's only performance of the 2024 season, and Jim N Nancy will play two market days in October.

The full schedule is available on the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership's website.

Special event days

Part of the farmers' market schedule includes special event days. Scheduled days so far include Fond du Lac Cyclery E-Bike Demo Day May 18 and June Dairy Day June 1.

Additionally, instead of the regular farmers' market Sept. 7, Fondue Fest will take its place downtown, maintaining its title as Fond du Lac's biggest one-day festival.

Market Bucks

Shoppers can visit the farmers' market information booth in front of 131 S. Main St. to swipe their debit cards, credit cards, Electronic Balance Transfer cards or any whole dollar amount in exchange for Market Bucks, which can only be used at the market and are valid throughout the season.

Cash Market Bucks can be used to purchase anything a vendor is selling at the market, and EBT Market Bucks can only be spent on eligible products, including fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy products and baked goods.

The first day of every month is EBT Double Days.

More information and the full list of EBT Market Bucks-eligible goods are available on the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership's website.

Pets are allowed, but rules are in place

The farmers' market is a pet-friendly event, but the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership has rules in place for the safety of the pets, vendors and shoppers.

All pets must be under human control and remain on leashes no more than 6 feet in length at all times, and they must be kept far enough away from vendors to avoid possible licking or "marking" of food items.

Owners should be prepared to clean up after their pet, and if the animal has signs of anxiety or aggression, the partnership asks the owner keep in mind the market may not be a good fit for it.

