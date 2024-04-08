Downtown dining: new comfort food restaurant opens by the riverfront

Two smoked pork chops are served with fries, country fried apples and a roll at Robert's by the River on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

EVANSVILLE – Robert’s by the River is the new public restaurant and bar inside the Hadi Temple on Walnut Street and Riverside Drive Downtown.

Robert Russell is the owner, and is running the business with help from his partner Bart Evans and chef Michael Maxey.

Russell recently operated The Sandbox Bar & Grill at Helfrich Golf Course, which he also ran with Evans. The duo was there for five years and helped the restaurant build a reputation as a place with good casual food that was a spot for parties and patio dining with a view.

“The first step for me was to see if I could handle a bar and a smaller area, and I had so many people that were wanting more options,” Russell said. “The parking lot there was for the golf course, the zoo and for the restaurant. We won a few awards and were getting a lot of private parties and I was being held back on the size of things I could do, and it was just time to grow into a larger area. This opportunity came up with the Shriners and we mutually felt it would be a good fit.”

Chef Mike Maxey is heading up the kitchen. He’s a veteran of many styles of food service, from larger hotels such as the Radisson, private dining at Evansville’s Kennel Club, Italian food at Grazie Italian Eatery in Bloomington, Ind., and trendy pub grub at Bloomington’s Upland Brewing company.

On the menu at Robert's by the River

Comfort food with a Southern twist is the name of the game at Robert’s by the River. You’ll find reasonable prices and homey dishes including an all you can eat salad bar that comes with one cup of soup from 10 a.m,.-7 p.m. for $11.99.

Robert Russell, left, and Bart Evans stand inside Roberts by the River on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Soups

Soups include chicken and dumplings, beef vegetable, beans with ham hocks and others. They are made from scratch - for example, in the chicken and dumplings, the dumplings are homemade and the broth made from whole boiled chickens.

Appetizers

Appetizers include classics such as wings fried in a light batter, jalapeno bites and fried pickles alongside others.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with chips. Fries or waffle fries may be substituted for an extra charge. Sandwiches run the gamut from burgers and fried or grilled chicken to fried German bologna, hot ham and cheese, a turkey club and more.

Entrees

Entrees are served with two sides which may be chosen from mashed potatoes and white gravy, green beans, corn, slaw, fried apples, a side salad and others. Mains include fried catfish filets, grilled pork steak, Southern-style meat loaf, fried chicken livers, Italian sausage with peppers and onions and others.

Southern-style meatloaf is served with mashed potatoes and white gravy, corn and a roll at Robert's by the River on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Desserts

Desserts include a selection of cheesecake, cakes and apple pie.

Kids' menu

A children’s menu offers a hot dog, burger, chicken tender and grilled cheese with sides.

Robert's By the River

Location: 6 Walnut St. in Evansville.

Phone: 812-777-0074

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Monday, closed.

Website: facebook.com/RobertsByTheRiver

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Where can I get comfort food in Evansville, Indiana?