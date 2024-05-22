Downtown COS Summer events lineup

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Partnership has released its lineup of exciting summer events. From live music and dancing to art galleries, to culinary delights, there is going to be a lot available to do this summer in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Below is a convenient list of all the upcoming events, provided by Downtown Partnership, and additional events can be found at PeakRadar.com.

Events by Month

June

2 · 719 Battle of the Food Trucks at the Meanwhile Block

7 · Art on the Streets Scavenger Hunt

7-9 · Pikes Peak Apex

8-9 · Pikes Peak Pride Festival

9 · Pikes Peak Pride Parade

14-16 · Juneteenth Festival

15 · Cars & Coffee at the Meanwhile Block

20 · Western Street Breakfast & Range Ride

21 · Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest

22 · Phantom Canyon Block Party

29 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley with DJ Rocky Ross

July

6 · Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

12 · Meanwhile Block Night Market

14 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

18 · Taste of Pikes Peak

20 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley

20 · Cars & Coffee at Meanwhile Block

27 · Downtown Summer Fest at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

28 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

August

11 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

17 · Urban Living Tour

17 · Cars & Coffee at Meanwhile Block

24 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley with live Latin music by JR Y Los Pachucos

25 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

September

6 · First Friday Popsicle Promenade

14-15 · Fiestas Patrias

21 · Fallen Firefighters Memorial and street celebration

28 · Colorado Springs Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K

Recurring Events

Food Truck Tuesdays: June 4-Aug. 20—Multiple food trucks on the Pioneers Museum lawn 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Every Saturday in September: September Sidewalk Sales

First Fridays Downtown: Monthly every first Friday, various locations, 5-9 p.m., DowntownCS.com/first-friday

Downtown Walking Tours: 10 a.m. one Saturday monthly, themes vary, DowntownCS.com/walking-tours

Park Union Public Market: at the Meanwhile Block: Sundays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

CC Summer Concert Series

Festival Artist Concerts

7 p.m. in Packard Hall. *Additional pre-concert recitals at 5:45 p.m. in Packard Hall.

Wednesday, June 5

Saturday, June 8

Tuesday, June 11

Thursday, June 13*

Monday, June 17

Thursday, June 20*

Festival Orchestra Concert

7 p.m. in the Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center

Friday, June 21

Children’s Orchestra concert

The Carnival of the Animals at Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center

Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Music at midday

Free concerts at 12:15 p.m. at Packard Hall

Monday, June 10

Wednesday, June 12

Friday, June 14

Monday, June 17

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Music Events

Jazz in The Garden

Jazz in the Garden concerts are at 7 p.m. every other Friday. Concerts are free, and take place rain or shine (moved indoors in case of weather). Held outside Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.

May 31: Henrique de Almeida & the Truth Project

June 14: Look’ee Here

June 28: Tony Exum Jr.

July 12: Tréo

July 26: USAFA Falconaires

Aug. 9: Paul Musso Quartet

Aug. 23: Hennessy 6

Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park

Musical Mondays are free and open to the public. On the lawn west of the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

July 8: Craig Walter and Friends (acoustic rock and folk)

July 15: Tribe w/ John Wise (blues, reggae and New Orleans R&B)

July 22: Frog’n Fiddle (classic rock, bluegrass and folk)

July 29: Susan Rissman Trio (blues and jazz)

