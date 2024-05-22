Downtown COS Summer events lineup
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Partnership has released its lineup of exciting summer events. From live music and dancing to art galleries, to culinary delights, there is going to be a lot available to do this summer in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Below is a convenient list of all the upcoming events, provided by Downtown Partnership, and additional events can be found at PeakRadar.com.
Events by Month
June
2 · 719 Battle of the Food Trucks at the Meanwhile Block
7 · Art on the Streets Scavenger Hunt
7-9 · Pikes Peak Apex
8-9 · Pikes Peak Pride Festival
9 · Pikes Peak Pride Parade
14-16 · Juneteenth Festival
15 · Cars & Coffee at the Meanwhile Block
20 · Western Street Breakfast & Range Ride
21 · Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest
22 · Phantom Canyon Block Party
29 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley with DJ Rocky Ross
July
6 · Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade
12 · Meanwhile Block Night Market
14 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block
18 · Taste of Pikes Peak
20 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley
20 · Cars & Coffee at Meanwhile Block
27 · Downtown Summer Fest at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
28 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block
August
11 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block
17 · Urban Living Tour
17 · Cars & Coffee at Meanwhile Block
24 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley with live Latin music by JR Y Los Pachucos
25 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block
September
6 · First Friday Popsicle Promenade
14-15 · Fiestas Patrias
21 · Fallen Firefighters Memorial and street celebration
28 · Colorado Springs Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K
Recurring Events
Food Truck Tuesdays: June 4-Aug. 20—Multiple food trucks on the Pioneers Museum lawn 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Every Saturday in September: September Sidewalk Sales
First Fridays Downtown: Monthly every first Friday, various locations, 5-9 p.m., DowntownCS.com/first-friday
Downtown Walking Tours: 10 a.m. one Saturday monthly, themes vary, DowntownCS.com/walking-tours
Park Union Public Market: at the Meanwhile Block: Sundays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
CC Summer Concert Series
Festival Artist Concerts
7 p.m. in Packard Hall. *Additional pre-concert recitals at 5:45 p.m. in Packard Hall.
Wednesday, June 5
Saturday, June 8
Tuesday, June 11
Thursday, June 13*
Monday, June 17
Thursday, June 20*
Festival Orchestra Concert
7 p.m. in the Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center
Friday, June 21
Children’s Orchestra concert
The Carnival of the Animals at Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center
Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Music at midday
Free concerts at 12:15 p.m. at Packard Hall
Monday, June 10
Wednesday, June 12
Friday, June 14
Monday, June 17
Wednesday, June 19
Thursday, June 20
Friday, June 21
See more details about CC events here.
Music Events
Jazz in The Garden
Jazz in the Garden concerts are at 7 p.m. every other Friday. Concerts are free, and take place rain or shine (moved indoors in case of weather). Held outside Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.
May 31: Henrique de Almeida & the Truth Project
June 14: Look’ee Here
June 28: Tony Exum Jr.
July 12: Tréo
July 26: USAFA Falconaires
Aug. 9: Paul Musso Quartet
Aug. 23: Hennessy 6
Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park
Musical Mondays are free and open to the public. On the lawn west of the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
July 8: Craig Walter and Friends (acoustic rock and folk)
July 15: Tribe w/ John Wise (blues, reggae and New Orleans R&B)
July 22: Frog’n Fiddle (classic rock, bluegrass and folk)
July 29: Susan Rissman Trio (blues and jazz)
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.