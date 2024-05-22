Downtown COS Summer events lineup

Tiffany Wismer
·3 min read

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Partnership has released its lineup of exciting summer events. From live music and dancing to art galleries, to culinary delights, there is going to be a lot available to do this summer in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Below is a convenient list of all the upcoming events, provided by Downtown Partnership, and additional events can be found at PeakRadar.com.

Events by Month

June

  • 2 · 719 Battle of the Food Trucks at the Meanwhile Block

  • 7 · Art on the Streets Scavenger Hunt

  • 7-9 · Pikes Peak Apex

  • 8-9 · Pikes Peak Pride Festival

  • 9 · Pikes Peak Pride Parade

  • 14-16 · Juneteenth Festival

  • 15 · Cars & Coffee at the Meanwhile Block

  • 20 · Western Street Breakfast & Range Ride

  • 21 · Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest

  • 22 · Phantom Canyon Block Party

  • 29 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley with DJ Rocky Ross

July

  • 6 · Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

  • 12 · Meanwhile Block Night Market

  • 14 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

  • 18 · Taste of Pikes Peak

  • 20 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley

  • 20 · Cars & Coffee at Meanwhile Block

  • 27 · Downtown Summer Fest at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

  • 28 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

August

  • 11 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

  • 17 · Urban Living Tour

  • 17 · Cars & Coffee at Meanwhile Block

  • 24 · Revel ReMix dance party in AdAmAn Alley with live Latin music by JR Y Los Pachucos

  • 25 · Sunday Suppers at the Meanwhile Block

September

  • 6 · First Friday Popsicle Promenade

  • 14-15 · Fiestas Patrias

  • 21 · Fallen Firefighters Memorial and street celebration

  • 28 · Colorado Springs Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K

Recurring Events

Food Truck Tuesdays: June 4-Aug. 20—Multiple food trucks on the Pioneers Museum lawn 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Every Saturday in September: September Sidewalk Sales

First Fridays Downtown: Monthly every first Friday, various locations, 5-9 p.m., DowntownCS.com/first-friday

Downtown Walking Tours: 10 a.m. one Saturday monthly, themes vary, DowntownCS.com/walking-tours

Park Union Public Market: at the Meanwhile Block: Sundays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

CC Summer Concert Series

Festival Artist Concerts
7 p.m. in Packard Hall. *Additional pre-concert recitals at 5:45 p.m. in Packard Hall.

  • Wednesday, June 5

  • Saturday, June 8

  • Tuesday, June 11

  • Thursday, June 13*

  • Monday, June 17

  • Thursday, June 20*

Festival Orchestra Concert
7 p.m. in the Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center

  • Friday, June 21

Children’s Orchestra concert
The Carnival of the Animals at Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center

  • Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Music at midday
Free concerts at 12:15 p.m. at Packard Hall

  • Monday, June 10

  • Wednesday, June 12

  • Friday, June 14

  • Monday, June 17

  • Wednesday, June 19

  • Thursday, June 20

  • Friday, June 21

See more details about CC events here.

Music Events

Jazz in The Garden

Jazz in the Garden concerts are at 7 p.m. every other Friday. Concerts are free, and take place rain or shine (moved indoors in case of weather). Held outside Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.

  • May 31: Henrique de Almeida & the Truth Project

  • June 14: Look’ee Here

  • June 28: Tony Exum Jr.

  • July 12: Tréo

  • July 26: USAFA Falconaires

  • Aug. 9: Paul Musso Quartet

  • Aug. 23: Hennessy 6

Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park 

Musical Mondays are free and open to the public. On the lawn west of the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

  • July 8: Craig Walter and Friends (acoustic rock and folk)

  • July 15: Tribe w/ John Wise (blues, reggae and New Orleans R&B)

  • July 22: Frog’n Fiddle (classic rock, bluegrass and folk)

  • July 29: Susan Rissman Trio (blues and jazz)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.