Downtown Boise’s new ‘rustic’ hotel opens with coffee, supper club and rooftop cocktails

After two years of construction, downtown Boise’s newest boutique hotel opened Tuesday along with a restaurant, coffee shop and rooftop bar.

The eight-story, 122-room Hotel Renegade, at 1110 W. Grove St. near Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, blends a rustic aesthetic with modern amenities, according to a news release from Geronimo Hospitality Group.

“The opening of Hotel Renegade showcases the best of Boise and gives guests both near and far a new way to stay downtown,” said Jussi Santa, general manager of Hotel Renegade, in the release.

According to Santa, the hotel offers a “unique blend of luxury where rustic meets refined.”

The eight-story Hotel Renegade features a gazebo on the roof of its southeastern corner.

The hotel attempts to blend a rustic aesthetic with modern amenities.

Geronimo Hospitality Group partnered with Hendricks Commercial Properties, both from Wisconsin, to develop Hotel Renegade. Hendricks also developed the Warehouse Food Hall at 370 S. 8th St. in downtown Boise.

Amenities include a fitness center, room service, 5,100 square feet of flexible event space that include seven private event rooms and a rooftop ballroom, according to the news release.

Filled with hardwood floors and marble, Hotel Renegade has 100 classic rooms with one king or two queen beds and 22 suites with six floor plans, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

A guest room. All rooms include Bluetooth speakers, 65-inch TVs and minibars.

Most rooms range from $289 to $999, but the seventh-floor, 1,313-square-foot Pend d’Oreille Penthouse suite costs up to $2,999 per night, according to Hotel Renegade’s website.

All rooms include Bluetooth speakers, 65-inch TVs and minibars, according to the release.

The hotel opened alongside three food and drink options including Baraboo Supper Club, the Highlander Rooftop Bar and Blue Collar Coffee Co.

The hotel’s Baraboo Supper Club takes inspiration from Wisconsin and offers relish trays, prime rim and boozy ice cream drinks.

Each option includes its own food menus, with Baraboo Supper Club steakhouse taking inspiration from Wisconsin and offering relish trays, prime rim and boozy ice cream drinks, according to prior Statesman reporting. Baraboo Supper Club will be open 5 to 10 p.m. daily.

On the ground floor, Blue Collar Coffee Co. offers espresso, java drinks, tea and smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, according to prior Statesman reporting.

The Blue Collar Coffee Co. offers espresso, java drinks, tea and smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and burritos.

On the top floor, the Highlander Rooftop Bar is a “sexy, cool, cocktail bar,” Casseopia Quick, director of sales, previously told the Statesman. It includes a view of downtown Boise and seating for a total of 118 people inside and outside, with fire pits and heaters in the outside patio area.

Boise neighborhood scores victory against out-of-state developer in battle over homes

Developers say Eagle City Council’s U-turn on shopping center approval was not legal

Developers seek ‘urgent’ high court order to save their deal to buy ITD’s Boise campus

Multistory apartment building could come to this busy Boise Bench area. Are you ready?