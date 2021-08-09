'Like walking on air': These podiatrist-approved sneakers are on sale for just $28 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These comfy slip-on sneakers are over 50 percent off! (Photo: Amazon)

Finding a pair of sneakers that works for your life can be a big task. After all, they have to get you from point A to point B and not wreck your feet in the process. Given that sneakers can be pricey, it's understandable that it might take you a while to find something that's just right for you.

Well, heads up: The time to act is now. Amazon has slashed prices on a pair of sneakers that you definitely don't want to miss. They're called the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, and they're just $28 with an on-page coupon (down from $60)! These shoes have earned nearly 15,000 five-star reviews from fans who rave about their comfort and strength.

“Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”

The Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes do that and more.

They feel just like socks! (Photo: Amazon)

These sneakers are massively on sale — nearly 50 percent off! They feature a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step and give your feet an extra buffer from the ground. A perforated arch allows for easy ventilation and breathability while lending you plenty of support for long days on your feet. And, this is really cool: These shoes have a slip-on design with an elastic cuff, so you don't even have to bother with laces. Just stick your feet in and go.

One fan said that once they slipped the sneakers on they felt like they were "walking on air!" Another happy customer wrote: "WOW...WOW...WOW... these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

Shop it: Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes, $28 with on-page coupon (were $60), amazon.com

