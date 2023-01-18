Attention, shoppers: Amazon has slashed prices on a pair of sneakers that you need right now. They're called the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, they start at just $29 (down from $60) and they will make your feet very happy — bonafide foot doctors even give them the thumbs-up. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, tells Yahoo Life. And these have support in spades.

Amazon Doussprt Slip on Walking Shoes $29 $60 Save $31 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, the sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for easy ventilation and breathability while lending you plenty of support for long days on your feet. $29 at Amazon

The shoes have earned over 23,000 five-star reviews from fans who rave about their comfort and strength. They have a slip-on design with an elastic cuff, so you don't even have to bother with laces. Just stick your feet in and go.

One fan said that once they slipped the sneakers on they felt like they were "walking on air!" Another happy customer wrote: "WOW...WOW...WOW... these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

These popular slip-on sneakers are over 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

"Happy feet"! one shopper exclaimed. "Love Love Love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement 8 hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height. I’m 4 ft 11, so I can use all the lift I can get! No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit. Order these; you will not be disappointed!"

And, if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

