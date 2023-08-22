Should You Double Shampoo Your Hair?

In the ever-so-entertaining world of TikTok, dance challenges and lip-syncs are just some of the content you can discover. The app has rapidly transformed into a platform full of invaluable beauty advice, with professionals, creators, and enthusiasts alike constantly exchanging information and beauty secrets. One particular topic that has caught the eye of many is double shampooing. With over 1.7 million views, the hashtag #DoubleShampooing is proof that A. people love getting advice from peers, and B. the technique (which technically isn’t new) is on a lot of people’s radar due to its apparent ability to improve scalp and hair health.

But, is double shampooing genuinely a game-changer or just another fleeting fad? To navigate this topic, and give a professional perspective plus expert tips, we consulted board-certified trichologist, celebrity hairstylist, and Co-Founder of Act+Acre, Helen Reavey, and Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of namesake haircare brand Kim Kimble.

What Is Double Shampooing?

Double shampooing, as the name suggests, involves shampooing your hair twice in one wash session, providing a deeper, more thorough cleanse. As Reavey puts it, "Double shampooing can help thoroughly cleanse the scalp and hair, especially if you use styling products or have oily hair. The first shampoo removes surface impurities and product buildup, while the second round ensures a deeper clean."

Kim Kimble agrees with Reavey, noting that "Double shampooing can be beneficial to the hair and scalp. With double shampooing, you are able to cleanse the hair and remove product and oil buildup. This technique resets the hair. If you are looking to remove all of your build-up and achieve squeaky clean strands, one lather may not be enough." For those facing specific scalp problems, this technique might be a revelation. Double shampooing offers a comprehensive solution for concerns such as dandruff or an oily scalp, according to Reavey. Essentially, the initial wash prepares the hair and scalp, while the subsequent one ensures a deep cleanse.

What Are the Potential Benefits and Drawbacks of Double Shampooing?

Both Reavey and Kimble champion the double cleansing method, noting it’s not without faults. Reavey warns of potential pitfalls “depending on the shampoo being used," particularly when using shampoos with harmful ingredients or high levels of protein— in these cases, double or over-cleansing can be a risk. Excessive shampooing might strip natural oils, causing dryness and irritation, especially when using shampoos with sulfates, Reavey warns. Additionally, protein overload can cause hair to become stiff and brittle. While some find relief from scalp issues like dandruff with the double shampooing method, choosing the right products is crucial.

Kimble echoes these sentiments, cautioning that "If you’re dealing with dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair, your strands are already in a fragile and vulnerable state, and too much shampooing can emphasize that." She also advises ensuring you're using sulfate-free, hydrating, and moisturizing shampoos when double shampooing.

Are There Different Methods or Techniques for Double Shampooing?



Both experts agree that hair isn't one-size-fits-all, and neither should the double shampooing method. Reavey recommends a couple of double shampooing combinations to cater to diverse hair needs:

Clarifying + Hydrating —Best for those battling oily hair or scalps plagued by product buildup. Begin with a clarifying shampoo, targeting the scalp to purge excess oils and stubborn residues. Follow up with a hydrating shampoo in the next round, aiming to replenish moisture and establish a balanced state, ensuring your hair is not stripped.

Soothing + Balancing—An optimal combination for individuals with a sensitive scalp or facing challenges like dandruff. Your initial step should involve a mild, soothing shampoo, focusing on alleviating irritation or inflammation. Round two should include a balancing shampoo (such as Act+Acre’s Cold Processed Hair Cleanse Shampoo) that’s formulated to address concerns like excessive oil or dryness.

Conditioning post-double shampooing is also crucial, especially to restore moisture and ensure hair remains manageable. Reavey's advice is straightforward—focus on the scalp when shampooing and use a good conditioner or hydrating mask for the lengths and tips of the hair, particularly if it’s prone to dryness.

Related: The 8 Best Foods for Healthy Hair, According to Dietitians

How Does the Double Shampooing Method Impact Different Hair Types?

As mentioned, Reavey often emphasizes that when it comes to shampooing, it's less about the hair and more about the scalp. "Naturally, your ends will be cleansed as your rinse out, but unless there is product build-up, this should be the focus," she says. For those worried about the fragility of their hair, Reavey suggests applying conditioner from the mid-length to the ends while concentrating the shampoo on the roots.

Kimble adds her insight, saying, "Shampooing is based on hair type, lifestyle, and scalp condition…If you are someone with thin, dry hair, double shampooing may honestly not be for you. But if you are someone who has thicker, denser, or coarser hair and is more prone to build up, double cleansing can be super effective."

Below are Reavey’s specific double shampooing guidelines depending on the condition of your scalp and hair.

Oily Hair/Scalp

For those with an oily scalp, double shampooing can be a game-changer. The initial shampooing session is instrumental in removing dirt, excess oils, and product residues. Incorporating a clarifying shampoo can offer a deeper cleanse, while a subsequent use of a balancing or oil-control shampoo ensures that oil production remains in check, all without being overly harsh.

Dry Hair

When it comes to dry hair, the goal is to cleanse the scalp, not strip the hair. Post-shampoo, it's essential to reintroduce moisture. This can be achieved through a hydrating conditioner, or for an extra boost of hydration, consider switching to a hair mask.

Kimble adds, "If you have dry hair, the thought of double shampooing may be an immediate shutdown. The key to successfully double shampooing dry strands is to use a moisturizing shampoo like the Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Daily Shampoo with Avocado & Jojoba Oil."

Curly Hair

Those with curly hair often grapple with product build-up due to their routine styling regimen. Here, double shampooing can significantly improve scalp health. The initial cleanse aims to tackle this product overload, while the second focuses squarely on purifying the scalp.

Color-Treated Hair

For those sporting color-treated or bleached manes, the principle remains unchanged — cleanse the scalp, not the hair. It's pivotal to follow up the cleansing process with ample hydration, whether it's through a regular conditioner or opting for a richer hair mask. This ensures the hair remains lustrous post-wash.

The Verdict

Getty Images

Reavey’s insights paint a clear picture—double shampooing, when done correctly, can indeed be beneficial. Yet, as with any beauty or haircare regimen, individual needs exist The golden rule? Know your hair, choose the right products, and always be gentle. Kimble agrees, emphasizing the need to "listen to your hair." She adds, "There may be times that you should double shampoo, and there will be times when your hair may not need it. Always make sure you are paying attention to your hair needs and feeding your hair with the best ingredients."



Related: Repair Damaged Hair With These Hair Care Tips From Pros

For more Shape news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Shape.