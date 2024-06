Double the play: New Mexico casinos offer more than just slots and tables

TechCrunch

In a twist that shocks absolutely no one and thrills pyromaniacs who love seeing money burn, Elon Musk's newest venture, xAI, has snagged a casual $6 billion in funding. Valor, a16z, and Sequoia are stacking the money on the xAI-shaped roulette table, with Musk spinning the wheel. What makes this particularly nuts is that the $6 billion bonanza is just the latest chapter in Musk's epic saga of "how to get the world to fund my sci-fi fantasies."