The dorm room essentials that'll make a campus space feel more like home

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bring all the comforts of home into your dorm room this fall. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

In the design world, the words “blank slate” are brought up a lot — but nothing is quite as open to interpretation as a dorm room. Unlike living rooms, dining areas and bedrooms that take on the common description, dorms are often nothing more than cold and dreary boxes just waiting for students to give them style, color and comfort. Bed Bath and Beyond is an ideal place to take on the project of outfitting your dorm room with the essentials, since it has everything you’ll need and want in order to feel at home in this space all school year long. As you get ready to move in, be sure to take advantage of the College Savings Pass, which gives students a 20% discount on purchases through September 21. If you sign up now, you’ll be able to truly take on the role of designer before even getting to campus.

And once you know which items will turn those blank walls and one-size-fits-all furnishings into a homey backdrop, Bed Bath and Beyond will help you get them from the store to your front door. They also offer a Pack & Hold service, giving shoppers the opportunity to pinpoint items they need in their local store or online and then pick them up at a location near campus within 60 days of moving in.

Squared Away Wall Mounted Peg Board Organizer in Black

Keep essentials always within reach. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

A peg board is the ultimate tool for versatile style in a dorm. Not only will it corral everything from desk supplies to bathroom essentials, but it will also give you an ever-changing area to display pictures, stickers and other fun memories. Use the hooks to hold your keys too, and you’ll never lose them.

$42 $60 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop Air Purifier in White

Breathe easy with this little machine in tow. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

When something can promote cleanliness and look this sleek, then you know it’s worth the investment. The Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop Air Purifier removes 99.9% of particles in the air — the stuff that can cause everything from allergies to sicknesses — and can do so from the corner of your dresser or desk. As one reviewer put it, “I've been able to breathe at night without the help of allergy meds for the first time in a while. Love my air purifier.”

Story continues

$50 $60 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Novogratz x Globe Dobby 16" Desk Lamp

This little lamp will light up your life (or, at least, your desk). (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

It’s very likely that you and your roommate will have different sleeping schedules, which makes having a lamp near your bed or on your desk a must. This metal option comes in a gorgeous rose color that’ll match most other shades in your design, and won’t take up too much space. Available in Matte Rose and Teal/Gold.

$35 $50 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Squared Away Velvet Slim Suit Hangers in Black

These non-slip hangers are ultra slim to maximize storage space. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

An organized closet surely comes in handy during the semester, particularly if you have any early-morning classes. These slim hangers, which are available in black, gray and white, help make the most of the space in your closet while keeping a firm grip on your clothes. One reviewer raved, “These hangers are wonderful for your closet. Clothes hang tight and yet do not wrinkle.”

$35 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler

Keep your cool and your cash with this on-sale machine. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Let’s be honest: The start of school usually happens to be in the midst of a heat wave. Be sure you stay comfortable day and night with this compact air cooler, which chills hot air with its multi-directional air vents. There are seven light options to give it some style, and four different settings that’ll deliver cooling temperatures quietly.

$40 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Squared Away Drawer Dividers in Bamboo

Make more sense of your drawers. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

All of your newly minted campus swag can turn into a wrinkly pile real fast in your drawers, which is why these dividers can be so handy — they’ll give your clothes something to lean on in order to stay folded and upright. This pack includes two dividers with tension-loading springs that can be adjusted, so you can use them in any area that needs some tidying.

$20 for two at Bed Bath and Beyond

Stasher 2-Pack Sandwich Food Storage Containers

Reusable snack bags will reduce waste and save money: win-win! (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

You’re going to be eating in the cafeteria a lot. But when hunger strikes and the cafeteria is closed, you’ll be glad you used these storage containers to grab snacks for that exact scenario. This two-pack comes with a 15-ounce sandwich container and a 64.2-ounce half-gallon container, and its platinum silicone keeps food fresher for longer. It’s microwave-safe, too, just in case.

$33 $44 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Simply Essential Double Hang Adjustable Closet Rod

Maximize your vertical storage with this clever rod system. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

If you need even more space for your clothes than just a dresser, this adjustable closet rod will come to the rescue. It doubles hanging space in your closet with adjustable rods, and is made from 100% steel to hold up to 40 pounds. One reviewer said: “Absolutely perfect. Double the space for very little money, and very easy to put together.”

$18 at Bed Bath and Beyond

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.