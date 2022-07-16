Knock, knock — it’s time for a new doormat! These 12 Amazon faves start at just $16

Spruce up your doorstep with one of these attractive, affordable doormats. (Photo: Amazon)

When was the last time you replaced your doormat? Those underfoot dirt-trappers sure do take a lot of abuse — and when they’re in tatters, we just keep walking all over 'em! If your doormat has worn out its welcome, we invite you to give your entryway a well-deserved upgrade.

Amazon's doormat aisle is stocked with rugged, best-selling beauties starting at just $11—and some are even on sale! These low-effort, high-impact accessories will have you at hello.

The fun doormat is made with 100% all-natural coir — derived from coconut husks — which is preferred for its dirt-trapping abilities. This one’s practically a masterpiece, handpainted using eco-friendly dyes.

mDesign Rectangular Coir Doormat $20 $25 Save $5 $20 at Amazon Talk about a warm welcome! This mDesign doormat made with natural coir fibers has a golden ‘Welcome’ across a turquoise or navy backdrop — and it’s on sale! Use this beauty indoors or out.

“The bristles are higher-pile and very firm, so they do a great job of trapping dirt from little ones and guests on their way in,” wrote a shopper.

Lifewit Chenille Indoor Doormat $20 $30 Save $10 $20 at Amazon Pet lovers, get your paws on this luxury doormat. A simple line sketch makes this minimalist mat quite fetching, and its machine-washability makes it purr-fectly practical.

One customer wrote, "We have it inside off the deck. We’ve noticed we are tracking in almost zero dirt. It feels great on our feet too!”

Gorilla Grip All-Season Doormat $23 $39 Save $16 $23 at Amazon Looking for something heavy duty? Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling outdoor doormat, Gorilla Grip, will get the job done in style. It’s made of polypropylene with high-quality natural rubber border, and it comes in 20 colors and patterns.

“They don’t slide and absorb perfectly and are a breeze to clean!” wrote one of more than 20,000 five-star reviewers.

Toland Home Garden Garden Tree Birds Doormat $23 $30 Save $7 $23 at Amazon Fans are chirping about this sophisticated Tolane Home doormat that’s as pretty as a painting and as high-performance as it gets. It has a felt coating to reduce slipping, a rubber back to eliminate slipping, and it’s fade- and stain-resistant.

“This rug is perfect! It's high quality, heavy, grips the tile really well, and doesn't slip around at all as we walk on/over it,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Calloway Mills Floral Hello Doormat $24 $24 at Amazon The durable doormat is made of sturdy, all-natural coir with a vinyl backing so it stays in place.

Create a pleasant scene at your doorstep with this nature-inspired mat that welcomes one and all. “It has held its color well, is not shedding and is just plum adorable,” wrote a five-star fan.

DEXI Indoor Trellis Print Doormat $23 $30 Save $7 $23 at Amazon This trellis-patterned pick isn’t just a pretty face; it’s made with an extra-absorbent top layer that traps mud and moisture, and a rubber nonslip backing for safety — plus, it won’t scuff indoor floors.

This mat can be machine washed whenever it gets grimy. “Thin profile so the door can open easily,” attested a shopper.

AAZZKANG Purple Outdoor Mat $19 $19 at Amazon This stunner is perfect for giving your entryway a cheerful pop of color, in options such as lavender, cherry red and royal blue. Its polypropylene construction absorbs dirt and mud.

‘Welcome’ to this Amazon fan favorite, one of the site’s bestsellers. One fan wrote, “​​Very sleek looking. I have it at my front door. Easy to vacuum and stays in place.”

Entryways Victoria and Albert Museum Strawberry Thief Doormat $45 $45 at Amazon This enchanting aviary design from the Victoria and Albert Museum archives was handpainted using multiple stencils — no wonder it’s a work of art! It’s also made of all-natural coir, excellent at trapping dirt.

"The mat has lovely bright colors, better than expected. Plus, it is sturdy and able to clean off my boots before I enter the house." raved one reviewer.

BeneathYourFeet Low Profile "Hello" Door Mat $16 $25 Save $9 $16 at Amazon Greet guests this summer with a stunningly simple black-and-white doormat made of durable PVC that you can sweep or vacuum clean.

One fan called it “not pokey so you can walk on it with bare feet if you are considering using it inside.” Grab it on major sale with an on-page 30% coupon.

Entryways Victoria and Albert Museum Swan and Iris Doormat $49 $49 at Amazon Taking its inspiration from fine art — specifically Art Nouveau and Modernist styles — this Victoria and Albert collection doormat makes an aesthetic statement while standing up to foot traffic with its 100% natural coir construction — all-natural coir is derived from coconut husks.

Color&Geometry Indoor Door Mat $24 $27 Save $3 $24 at Amazon The indoor/outdoor accessory is high on style, but it also absorbs dirt, mud, grass, rain, snow, and whatever else the cat (or dog or kids or you) drags in. Just hose it down to clean!

If modern geometrics are your bag, then this is your doormat. One shopper called it an “Inexpensive rug with a unique little vibe” and “a nice alternative to the typical doormat.”

