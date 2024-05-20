A Door County shop specializing in quilted gifts is moving to a new, larger location

Owner Virginia Erickson sets up a display at the new, larger location in Sister Bay's Country Walk Shops for her Twice the Quilt & More quilted gifts shop.

SISTER BAY – A Sister Bay gift shop specializing in quilts, wall hangings, purses and other quilted goods is moving to a new location that will offer it more space to display its wares and customers more space for parking.

Twice the Quilt & More has relocated to Country Walk Shops, next to Sister Bay Hometown Pharmacy, from its previous downtown location across from Sister Bay Beach. Its new location opens Friday, May 24.

Award-winning quilter Virginia Erickson began Twice the Quilt in 2022, featuring one-of-a-kind quilted home decor items and gifts.

As the name indicates, the shop offers not just handcrafted bed and baby quilts but also reversible wall hangings, table runners, purses, totes, throws and more. It features work by Erickson and 12 other quilt makers and artisans from Door County and across the Midwest, the majority from Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. It does not carry patterns and fabrics like some other quilt shops.

Wall hangings, purses and bags made by artisans from across the Midwest join the quilts available at Twice the Quilts & More in its new location in Sister Bay.

“Since opening in 2022, I have been amazed at how often I hear how perfectly an item fits a customer’s decor or personality," Erickson said in a press release. "It makes me smile to hear the plans each person has for their quilt. In our new space we will have more of our quilts on display for customers to view so you can find the one made just for you.”

Twice the Quilt & More is at 10578 Country Walk Drive, Unit 28, Sister Bay. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Thursdays from May through October. For more information, call 920-854-3383, visit twicethequilt.com or email Erickson at virginia@twicethequilt.com.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

MORE: A year-round coffee shop in Door County has new owners who plan to expand its summer hours

MORE: Farmers markets in Door County: Here's your guide to fresh produce, plants, crafts, more

MORE: New director of organization behind Door County Granary aims to bring vision, direction

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Sister Bay shop featuring quilted gifts moves to new, larger location