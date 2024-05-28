Door County as a nightlife spot? Here's where this national survey ranks the Peninsula

DOOR COUNTY - Cruise the bars and clubs on State Street in Madison? Hit the casinos in historic Deadwood? Explore the music, food and culture of Harlem?

All fun places for a night on the town, but for a more highly rated place to enjoy the nightlife, experienced travelers prefer – Door County.

Patrons at Peninsula Players Theater in Fish Creek gather around a bonfire outside the playhouse on the shore of the bay of Green Bay on a dusky evening. The natural evening charms of the Peninsula are among the reasons Door County was ranked as the best spot for nightlife in Wisconsin, and 25th nationally, in a recent national survey.

That's according to a new survey that ranked Door County not only as the 25th-best spot for night owls in the U.S. but also the best in Wisconsin. Yes, ahead of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, which ranked 73rd nationally, and Madison's State Street in 95th.

The survey was commissioned by Mixbook, a California-based maker and producer of photo books, photo cards, calendars and other personalized memorabilia. It polled 3,000 adult "seasoned travelers," as described by Mixbook, to find the 150 top spots for nightlife in the country, and Door County, the Third Ward and State Street were the only places in Wisconsin to make the list.

It might seem strange that a vacation spot known more as a place to escape the noise of the big city and enjoy the natural beauty and tranquil settings should rank so highly on such a list, when "nightlife" usually is considered to mean hustle and bustle, bright lights, crowds, clubs, sounds, cultures and 24-hour action. Downtown Las Vegas and New Orleans' legendary French Quarter placed first and second in the survey and the SoHo district in Manhattan was fourth, for example.

But that beauty and tranquility is among the reasons Door County made it so high on the list.

"While known for its daytime scenic beauty, Door County also offers tranquil evening experiences with local wineries and waterfront dining options that provide a serene setting for nightlife amidst the natural landscape," a press release announcing the results said.

Julie Gilbert, president/CEO of Destination Door County, agreed with those factors while noting several others that offer a different experience from almost all the other nightspots on the list.

“Door County’s nightlife experiences reflect our laid-back and relaxing vibe, offering a variety of traditional options such as live music, lively pubs and local brews or craft cocktails with friends," Gilbert said. "Many are also drawn to our live theater, amazing sunsets, drive-in movies or spending time under the stars at Newport State Park, our certified Dark Sky Park.”

Door County found itself in some heady company with its No. 25 spot on the list. Not far ahead in the rankings were the River Arts District in Asheville, North Carolina, at No. 20; San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, 21st; downtown Chicago's The Loop, 22nd; and another historic French Quarter, this one on the cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina, in 23rd.

And, trailing the Peninsula in the rankings were some other well-known, very popular nightlife spots with national and international reputations. Those included Pike Place Market in Seattle, in 26th place; Manhattan's Greenwich Village, 30th, and Harlem, 63rd; Beacon Hill in Boston, 51st; Grand Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota, 61st; the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco, 78th; the casinos and history of Deadwood, South Dakota, in 79th; and Old Town in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, 85th.

Meanwhile, the survey cited Milwaukee's Third Ward as "a vibrant arts and fashion district at night, with chic lounges, theater performances and the lively Milwaukee Public Market, making it a prime destination for nightlife enthusiasts."

State Street was noted as "a bustling corridor of nightlife in Madison, linking the University of Wisconsin with the State Capitol. The area is lively with bars, music venues, and eateries that cater to both students and locals."

The Top 10, after Vegas and the French Quarter, are Kailua-Kona on the "Big Island" of Hawaii; SoHo; downtown Anchorage, Alaska; the Historic District in Savannah, Georgia; Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs; downtown Nashville; the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas; and the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Door County as a nightlife spot? Here's what this national survey says