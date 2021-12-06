Got a bag-lover on your list? This mega-popular Dooney & Burke crossbody is $60 off

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are so many colors to choose from — and they're all on sale! (Photo: QVC)

A good bag can travel with you to brunch, work, evenings out and everywhere in between. But it can be tough to find a bag that's both durable and stylish enough to match your lifestyle.

Dooney & Burke handbags are total classics that you can take anywhere. But they're not cheap. Well, right now, you can score the brand's popular Pebble Leather Crossbody bag for $60 off! It's now $139 (was $199) at QVC. New to QVC? You can get an extra $15 off your order with the code HOLIDAY. And, if you don't feel like paying $139 upfront, QVC will let you make five easy payments of $27.80 instead.

$139 $199 at QVC

This bag goes with everything! (Photo: QVC)

There's so much to love about this bag. For starters, it comes with the top-tier Dooney & Burke name and craftsmanship, which has been wowing people since 1975. It features a timeless style that goes with everything — and it comes in 13 different colors.

The crossbody style is crucial for toting your stuff with ease, and the strap is adjustable, so you can wear it close to your body or hanging a little more loosely — it's your call.

There are plenty of pockets to hold everything you need. Enjoy a front zip pocket, two front-wall interior slip pockets and back wall zip pocket that's roomy enough to hold your wallet, sunglasses, phone, lip balm and more. There's even a special key keeper, so you're not endlessly rooting around your bag to try to get into your house or car.

The whole thing is swathed in a cool pebbled leather body with contrasting trim.

This bag is only on sale for a limited time, so snatch it up at a discounted price while you still can!

$139 $199 at QVC

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.