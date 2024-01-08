You Don't Want To Miss 'The Holdovers'



THE HOLDOVERS IS the perfect Christmas movie if you don't always spend the holidays conventionally. The film racked up three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, for being one of the best films of 2023. And you can still catch the film if you missed it.

Paul Giamatti plays Paul Hunham, a cranky Barton Academy boarding school professor Paul Hunham, who has no qualms about calling students more than half his age "vulgar little Philistines." He's ordered to remain on campus during Christmas break and watch over the students with nowhere to go for the holiday. The movie really begins capturing the closeness Christmas inspires when that holdover crew dwindles to simply Professor Hunham, angsty troubled student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), school janitor Danny (Naheem Garcia), and cafeteria manager and head cook Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). Suffering isn't typically a catalyst for Christmas cheer, but these four people becoming a family is beautiful to watch on screen.

Paramount

Randolph delivers a crushing performance as a grieving mother shouldering the weight of her son's death in the Vietnam War while simultaneously being the emotional anchor for Angus and Paul when they get lost in their cynicism. Sessa peels off Tully's petulance one wisecrack at a time until all that's left is a yearning child who doesn't fit into the Christmas plans of his mother's new marriage and is unrecognizable to his mentally ill father. Then, there's Paul, a man who has a medical condition that repels people away from him because of his stench, comes crashing into the realization that he is his own worst enemy through a relationship with Tully that grows into a surrogate father of sorts, instilling in him lessons of decency while also learning from him the transformative power of compassion.



If you missed this instant Christmas classic when it debuted last October, you still have options to catch The Holdovers in all its curmudgeon glory.

How can I watch The Holdovers?



Premiering across theaters in late October 2023 after its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival in August, The Holdovers can still be caught in theaters if you hurry. If you can't watch The Holdovers on a movie screen, cozy up at home and watch it on Peacock.





