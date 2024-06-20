Don't have time to grow your own veggies? Try one of these u-pick farms

Growing a vegetable garden is an easy way to get a little fresh air, exercise and good food, but it's not an option for some people. Or, if you have a vegetable garden, you may not have everything planted that you want to eat.

The Hattiesburg area has several options for picking your own fruit and vegetables during the summer months. We'll share some of those locations here, but first, some things you should know if you're a first-time picker.

Wear a hat and sunscreen. Remember you'll be out in direct sunlight, likely with no shade options nearby.

Bring cold water so you can stay hydrated.

Wear garden gloves and bring a cutting tool because some vegetables, like okra, have thick stems and don't like to let go. Some plants, like berry bushes, have thorns that might not feel good if you encounter them barehanded.

Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty in.

Bring insect repellent. You'll be surrounded by plants, which attracts a variety of insects, not all of them are friendly to humans.

Watch out for stinging, biting and blood-sucking insects. There will be wasps and spiders. Usually if you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone. The blood-suckers, however, are another story. They're looking for a free meal. Check your clothing, hair and body for ticks and other parasites that may have hitched a ride home with you.

Bring cash. Many small farms don't have a digital setup for credit cards or money-transfer apps.

Bring your own buckets or bags. The farms usually have buckets you can use for picking, but you can't take them home with you.

Have fun and enjoy the outdoors.

Dennis Dahmer of Big Creole Farms

Big Creole Farms

Dennis Dahmer and family operate Big Creole Farms out in the Kelly Settlement area of Forrest County. The Dahmers operate a small family farm where guests can pick their own vegetables or stop by to purchase a few items at the vegetable stand. Corn, beans, okra, squash and other vegetables are available throughout the summer. To see what's available, visit facebook.com/p/BIG-Creole-FARMS-100068278530942 and call 225-229-8529 for times and exact location.

Charlie’s U-Pick near Wiggins

Charlie's U-Pick

Charlie's U-Pick has two locations: one near Wiggins at 3787 Mississippi 26 and one near Lucedale at 257 Charlie's Lane. It is one of the biggest self-picking farms in south Mississippi, with everything from potatoes to beans to okra and tomatoes. A roadside stand has more fruit and vegetables already picked if that's how you roll or you can supplement your own haul with items you didn't pick. For more information, visit charliesupik.com or call 601-530-0548.

Pearl River Blues Blueberry Farm

Pearl River Blues Blueberry Farm offers organically-grown berries each year at 24 Curt Rester Road, Lumberton. There are morning and late afternoon picking times to avoid the worst heat of the day. Remember, blueberry season is limited mainly to June, so check for availability before you go. For more information and picking hours, visit facebook.com/pearlriverblues or call 601-796-9788.

Stella Elakovich of Hattiesburg picks blackberries at Sandy Run Farm in Purvis. Some berry lovers in Mississippi choose to pick their own berries.

Sandy Run Farm

Sandy Run Farm, 1092 Brooks Road, is just off Richburg Road in Purvis, where blackberries and blueberries are ripe for the picking most of June and sometimes into July. Stop for a little blueberry lemonade and enjoy the porch swings or lounge chairs after you pick. This year, the farm will close June 29, with a Kids Day event to wrap up the season. For more information, visit facebook.com/sandyrunfarm1 or call 601-296-0630.

Travis Arnold of Aunt Polly's Farm pours a glass of homemade blueberry lemonade at the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market.

Aunt Polly's Farm

Aunt Polly's Farm, 206 A.V. Hatten Road, Hattiesburg, is another blueberry farm. Aunt Polly's also has blueberries, blackberries and apples for sale at the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market every Thursday. Or try some of Aunt Polly's blueberry lemonade either at the farm or the farmers market. For more information, visit facebook.com/auntpollysfarm or call 601-549-5239.

