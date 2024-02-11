If You Don't Take A Second And Laugh At These Hilarious Signs From The Past Week, You're Seriously Missing Out

February is already here (how???) so let's forget about the cruel passage of time for a moment and laugh at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Circle K is fed up."

—u/Material-Practice-58

2."Hmmm, tough choice."

—u/Poke-girl56

3."Seeing double."

—u/doesntmakeitalright

4."Says what it says."

—u/beachvbguy

5."They had to put up a sign. 🤣"

—u/phoenix-fatale

6."Don't act like a human."

—u/StarSpell_

7."These things shouldn't exist."

—u/BaronVonBroccoli

8."Rules of forensics lab."

—u/MariaxBenitez1

9."Yeah, me too."

—u/phoenix-fatale

10."We're gonna die as a species..."

—u/Sizeable-cult31

11."They just want to help a little, right?"

—u/[deleted]

12."Exactly the way our ancestors met."

—u/TeachMeImWilling69

13."Well then I’m definitely going in!"

—u/TeachMeImWilling69

14."Jon is right."

—u/cutefunnyfunny

15."In a pizza joint bathroom..."

—u/whossasha

16."This is actually hilarious."

—u/The_Black_Jacket

17."Too cold here."

—u/PinkFlower__

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

