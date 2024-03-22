Don't Miss This Weekend's Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse—Here's When to See It

The full moon, which will feature a subtle penumbral eclipse, will peak late Sunday night.

Stargazers are in for a special treat this weekend—a full moon will rise on Sunday evening and will feature a subtle penumbral eclipse.

March's full moon is expected to reach peak illumination on March 25 at 3:00 a.m., but you don't have to wait until then to see the natural satellite—it will be visible on Sunday evening as it rises above the horizon, according to Almanac.com.

Also known by the nickname Worm Moon, this month's full moon gets its moniker from a worm-like beetle larvae that begins to emerge from the thawing bark of trees during March. Other names for this full moon include Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, and Crow Comes Back Moon, Almanac.com states.

As the moon passes over the horizon, it may appear larger than usual because of moon illusion. While the moon isn't actually bigger in size, it appears that way as it passes other tall objects, like high-rise buildings. As it rises and reaches its peak, it will look like a normal-sized moon.



But the most exciting thing about this full moon is that it features a very subtle penumbral eclipse. A penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon travels through earth's penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow, according to NASA. The moon dims slightly when this occurs, so it can be difficult to see.

Although you will have to look very closely to see the penumbral eclipse this weekend, consider it an opening act to the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse happening next month. On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over North America, traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.



