Don't let the names fool you. Hades and his brother Zeus are gods of cuddling | SPCA pets

Hades

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years

Weight: 78 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Orphaned Since: May 2

Adoption Fee: $150

Hades and arrived at SPCA Florida with his brother Zeus. They're two big boys in search of a forever home, and if possible, they'd prefer to stay together. According to their previous owner, Hades aced crate training, tolerated baths and handled nail trims with ease. He's an obedient, friendly and playful companion who gets along well with kids and other dogs. While Hades is more energetic, Zeus is known for his sensitive and sweet nature. They both adore cuddles. Take one or both of them out on a doggie date or sleepover to get to know them better.

Henry

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Weight: 44 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Chinese Shar-Pei/Mix - Tan

Orphaned Since: April 19

Adoption Fee: $250

Henry is not your average Joe, he’s a cute and unique Chinese Shar-Pei Mix. With his adorable, wrinkled skin and distinctive white coat adorned with tan spots, he’s sure to turn heads wherever you go. Although a bit reserved around strangers, this breed is fiercely loyal to family. He gets along well with other dogs, walks gracefully on a leash, and relishes short brisk walks followed by cozy cuddle sessions. He’s only 1 year old and would like a forever family to love and grow old with.

Oakley

Gender: Male

Age: 9 months

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown/Black Tabby

Orphaned Since: March 18

Adoption Fee: $125

Oakley is a cute, 9-month-old tabby. The first thing you’ll notice is he only has one eye. He arrived at SPCA Florida with a ruptured cornea and the eye had to be removed. Don’t fret about it; he's just as joyful, energetic and playful as any other kitten. Wave a wand toy or shine a laser and he'll eagerly chase it. He's also quite affectionate and enjoys receiving pets and rubs, although he might sneak in a gentle love bite from time to time. Currently, he's hanging out with the cool cats at the Orlando Cat Café. If you’d like to meet him, make an appointment at: https://www.orlandocatcafe.com.

Nefertiti

Gender: Female

Age: 9 years

Weight: 13 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Siamese – Brown

Orphaned Since: May 22

Adoption Fee: $50

Meet Nefertiti, a gorgeous 9-year-old Siamese. This senior gal is ready to reign supreme in your heart and home. Give her a little time to warm up, and soon she’ll be purring for rubs and cuddles. Despite her age, Nefertiti still has a playful spirit. She’s quite the conversationalist and craves a sympathetic ear. Beware though, fast-moving kiddos aren’t her cup of catnip tea. Nefertiti was declawed before her stay at SPCA Florida.

