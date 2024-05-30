Don't forget to get your vehicle ready for the summer vacation and driving season

LANCASTER − There's a lot to plan before going on summer vacation. That includes finding lodging and food accommodations and much more.

One of the more important things to do before embarking on summer travel is to make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip.

Buckeye Toyota Service Manager Eric Tipple suggested the following tips as Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer approaches:

Check your battery. Tipple said many people think the winter cold drains it. While that is true, he said the summer heat is actually worse. That is especially true of people who are traveling to Florida or other hot climates.

Make sure your tires are good. Tipple said a new tire has between 9/32s and 13/32s of tread depending on the brand and the style. Once a tire hits 5/32s it starts losing traction in snow and at 4/32s it starts losing traction in rain. At 3/32s they lose traction on dry pavement.

Also, make sure the tire pressure is correct. Tipple said 35 pounds per square inch is a good average on most passenger vehicles.

Make sure all fluids are topped off and the wiper blades are working correctly.

Don't forget to check the brakes and brake pads. Tipple said new front brakes have about 12 millimeters of padding and rear brakes about 9 and 12 millimeters. He said they should at a bare minimum of 4 millimeters before heading out on a long trip. That's especially true when driving in mountainous areas that will cause the brakes to heat up.

Apprentice Technician Dylan Blake works on a set of brakes, rotors and calipers of a vehicle in the service area of the Buckeye Toyota dealership on May 20, in Lancaster, Ohio.

