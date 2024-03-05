I Don't Care If Hailey Bieber's Copper Hair Is Photoshopped, It's Going on the Mood Board

Hailey Bieber

Adding to “looks to try.” Hailey Bieber, longtime Light Brunette, seems to be rocking some auburn-y highlights that respond only to the flash of a camera. Or maybe she's just editing her pics.

In a new shoot for Victoria's Secret, the Rhode founder's chin-length lob seems to have a warm, copper tone. It's the same color that showed up in her November photo shoot for the latest Rhode peptide product. But in the behind-the-scenes video and other recent candids, her hair is as brown as ever. Is this some sort of…chestnut magic?

Instagram:@haileybieber

The latest post from her colorist and extensionist (yes, a thing), from mid-February, shows Bieber with a bouncy '90s blowout that's not red at all. Huh.

But seriously, Hailey Bieber should think about giving herself the copper treatment. None of her peers in Hollywood or model world have that shade right now, and it would make her stand out. (Here she is with a wig of Lohan hair, if you were wondering what that might look like.)

Less than a day after the VS shoot hit her gram, Bieber posted a mini-dump of pictures from a tropical vacation. Her hair doesn't look super red in these snaps, but at this point, who knows what any of it means, if anything.

Actually, commenters seem to have decided that this is a soft-launch for a blush product, and they're probably right. The Rhode account commented, “👀🎀✨✨✨.”

IRL, the Biebers were last spotted on February 28 headed to church. That outing came amid the latest wave of divorce rumors, bolstered by Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, seemingly asking the Christian community to pray for the couple. If they really are having a tough time, it adds another layer to this hair color situation. You know what they say about a girl going through her red hair phase.

