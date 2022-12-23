‘Like Uggs without the expensive price tag': These cozy slippers are on sale, from $23

There are slippers. And then there are slippers. And we found a pair that falls into the latter category. You’d think slippers would be straightforward — cute, cozy and comfy, right? Well, some slippers are adorable, but they’re not necessarily warm. Others are warm — but you wouldn’t want to answer the door in them. Still others just don’t fit right, and maybe they slide around on those wood floors, too. Have no fear: Amazon just slashed the price of Donpapa’s Memory Foam Slippers to just $23 (from $31). And they'll arrive in time for Christmas with Prime!

Amazon Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers $23 $31 Save $8 These cozy slippers feature an anti-slip sole and will hug your feet in the best way. $23 at Amazon

They’re constructed with memory foam, making them absolutely snuggly, basically overflowing with breathable faux fur goodness. But the handmade rubber soles are what truly sets them apart. They’re nonslip, so even traipsing out to the mailbox on a rainy day is no sweat. Great for travel, you can easily tuck them in your overnight bag to ensure your feet stay warm on the plane and beyond. They'll make a great gift for a loved one or yourself, too. Self-care Sunday anyone?

One reviewer with sensitive feet said they're so comfortable that it's like "walking on a cloud." Over 12,000 other Amazon shoppers have given these slippers a perfect five-star rating as well. Here’s what they had to say about these essential slippers:

Supportive

“Best slippers of my life!” said a satisfied customer. “I bought these slippers as a gift for my mom. They arrived in a weatherproof bag. When opened, they were the softest thing I had ever felt. My mom and I are in love with them (we are the same shoe size). The memory foam inside is very thick so it gives a lot of support and comfort. They have been worn for a couple of weeks now and are still amazing — no ripping, and the memory foam is still doing its job...”

No socks needed

These Uggs-like slippers are pretty in pink, indeed. (Photo: Amazon)

“Really do feel like Uggs without the expensive price tag,” said a five-star reviewer. “Love these slippers. Very nice quality. I like that I can slip my foot in and out easily. Keep your feet very warm so don’t need to wear with socks.”

Snuggly and stable

“Snuggly,” said a fan. “We have hard floors throughout our house. After a half hour my feet, ankles and knees start aching. These help soften the blow while walking so I am not absolutely miserable by the end of the day. I feel stable when I walk in them and the soles do not slip around even when wet...”

