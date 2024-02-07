Donna Kelce Shares the Secret to Her Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Level up your watch party for the Big Game this year with Travis Kelce’s favorite cookies—baked to perfection thanks to these tips from Mama Kelce herself.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

When her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce faced off in Super Bowl LVII last year, Donna Kelce did what any classic Midwest mom would do: She showed up to the watch party with Tupperware containers of homemade cookies.

This year, Mama Kelce is heading back to the Super Bowl—and that means her famous chocolate chip cookies are bound to make another appearance. As Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, these bakes are bound to be real MVP of our Super Bowl snack spread.

When I spoke with her a few weeks ago, Donna—who partnered with Heluva Good! ahead of the Big Game on February 11 to create her own tailgating dip—told me that these aren’t just any chocolate chip cookies: They’re a holiday staple the Kelce family has been making for decades. The secret? A mix of white and milk chocolate chips, chopped, pecans, a dash of cinnamon, and sweet cream butter (made from pasteurized fresh cream rather than cultured or soured cream alternatives).

Related: Our 21 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes to Fit Every Preference

BHG / Cara Cormack

She exclusively shared the official recipe with PEOPLE last year as part of a partnership to raise money for charity. When I told her I planned to make the cookies for my own Super Bowl watch party this year, she shared a few additional tips for making sure they turn out perfectly, every time.

“I throw in a little bit of cinnamon, that seems to bring out the flavor,” she told me. “Plus, I also let the cookie dough sit in the refrigerator overnight, and that just melds all the flavors all together—it just seems to be a better cookie.”

After the dough has chilled for at least three hours (although she says overnight is preferred), take out the dough and let it come to room temperature before scooping it onto your cookie sheet.

Related: How to Choose the Best Cookie Sheets for Baking Cookies

“When you take the dough out of the refrigerator, remember to warm it up because it’s really hard to cook them when the dough is freezing cold,” she says.

No matter which team you're rooting for in Super Bowl LVIII, showing up to your watch party with Mama Kelce's famous cookies in hand is sure to raise just as much excitement as a Hail Mary pass with the clock winding down.



Related: Donna Kelce’s House Rules—Family Comes First

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.