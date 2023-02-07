Donna Kelce's 2 sons are facing off in Super Bowl. Here's who she's rooting for.

Donna Kelce, pictured here with Travis, talks about having two sons in the Super Bowl. (Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, Donna Kelce is one proud mom.

The mother of Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce — the first brothers to ever compete against one another in the Super Bowl — spoke to her sons on their podcast New Heights this week, when she revealed the reason she’s thrilled that her children are going head to head.

“I really want just pure joy,” Kelce said. “The first two Super Bowls, the ones you were in, it was tense. We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that under your belt,” she added, referring to when Jason played in the Super Bowl in 2018 and Travis in 2020, both of them on winning teams. “This one is just going to be pure joy, pure fun. You’re both in there! How could it be any better than this? It’s going to be the best day ever — except the day both of you were born.”

As for who she is rooting for during the big game, Kelce said she’s “rooting for the offense” and that she will “have both jerseys on,” as she’s “rooting for both teams.”

Donna Kelce flanked by sons Jason, left, and Travis while appearing on their podcast. (Photo: YouTube)

“I am going to be screaming the entire game, for whoever has the ball,” she explained. “I want it to be the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever in the history of Super Bowls.”

Though she’s already mom to a Super Bowl winner (no matter which one of her sons takes home the trophy), Kelce added that she’s wary of being the one to do the coin toss to kick off the game.

“There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on the field,” she told her kids. “And for a mom that's never played football, I don't think that's the right place for her to be.”

Kelce — who spoke to the brothers for a while before their dad, Ed, jumped in — has been really owning her role as an NFL mom. This week, she brought her sons homemade cookies to Footprint Center for Super Bowl Opening Night. She also appeared on Morning Joe to talk about her unique place in football history.

“It's like you won the lottery,” she gushed. “To get from middle school football to high school to college, to get to the pros — and actually to play, to be playing for this many years, to get Super Bowls and then to play against each other? I mean, what are the odds of that? It's just got to be astronomical. We should have been playing the lottery.”

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.