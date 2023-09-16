Donald Glover's 'Star Wars' Series 'Lando' Will Now Be Developed as a Film

Back in July, Donald and Stephen Glover were initially tapped by Disney and Lucasfilm to take over the writing for the new Lando television series for Disney+ following the departure of Justin Simien. Now, it appears that the Star Wars universe project is not moving forward as a series, but instead, a film. Variety has received a confirmation from Lucasfilm that the upcoming Lando project is indeed a movie. Glover first debuted as the titular young Lando Calrissian in the 2017 Star Wars film Solo.

In a recent episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Stephen Glover dropped the news of the Lando film. He tells the host after he asks just how much Stephen can reveal about his upcoming projects given the strikes, "It's not even a show...the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it's kind of like telephone, all of the information." Unfortunately, this is all the information Stephen could provide at the moment.

The original news regarding the Lando series on Disney+ was first revealed in December 2020 when Simien exited the project and the Glover brothers replaced him. The original Lando character was previously played by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Donald also previously revealed in a GQ video interview that he was in talks with Lucasfilm on another Lando-centered project, "We're talking about it. That's as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down." He also added, "I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious."

Watch Stephen's podcast interview below.

