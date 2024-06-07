Don’t Waste Your Money: Be aware of what you Google, you may be falling for a scam

We love to Google, anytime we have a question about something, but a new report says there are some topics you should not Google for.

Looking for the best spring flowers? Ask Google. Or the best car dealer near you? Ask Google for that too.

But a new report in Lifehacker lists the things scammers are hoping you Google, because they are ready to trick you with their results.

One is “Free Credit Report,” which often takes you to paid sites. Instead, go to “Annual Credit Report.” Also, beware high paying remote jobs as a lot of the listings are scams. Watch out for “Free People Finder,” most will charge you money, sometimes a monthly subscription. And “Best Crypto Wallet,” unless you really like scam websites that will steal your Bitcoin.

From the “doesn’t that stink file,” the most dangerous thing to Google for is company customer service numbers. If you Google “customer service number” for Amazon, Facebook, or any company. You will often get a scammer’s number who will then ask you for your credit card or bank account number.

Cookie Pridemore told us last year she did just that, thinking it was the real company.

“I Googled Apple customer service,” Pridemore said. “The woman answered, said yes that is who she was.”

It was a scam. Be sure to use the company’s website to find a contact number, and Facebook has no customer service number.

So watch for suspicious results when Googling, that way you don’t waste your money.

