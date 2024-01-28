Don’t Miss a Single Episode of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



We are back in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians universe ten years after the conclusion of the titular film series, and none of the supernatural luster has worn off for the TV series.

For those not well-versed in the fantastical world crafted in Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians novel series, the television adaptation follows the coming-of-age tale of 12-year-old Perseus "Percy" Jackson (Walker Scobell) who discovers he's a preteen demigod and son of Poseidon. What ensues is one of the strangest adventures anyone's ever taken before puberty. And the Disney+ series is ready to transport us to all of the fun.

Early and often, impressionable Percy Jackson begins learning that the normal life around him is full of mystical beings. His algebra teacher, Mrs. Dodds (Megan Mullally), turns out to be an evil servant of Hades, the god of the dead. His classmate friend Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) is a mystical spirit. And that's before he gets to Camp Half-Blood with a Centaur camp director, the most supernatural game of capture the flag, and angry Greek gods.

The series also has Lance Riddick as the all-powerful god of the sky, Zeus, in one of the late actor's final roles before his death. This has been one of Disney+'s most anticipated new series from Disney+ since May 2020, when Riordan announced the series was happening. With each episode reportedly costing between $12 million and $15 million, you definitely shouldn't miss any of this eight-episode blockbuster season.

Stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+

What time do Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 episodes come out?



Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes stream on Disney+ every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT. So, if you want to catch each new episode right when it airs, you'll have to stay up late.

When is the next episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 coming out?

The first seven episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have aired. The eight and final episode airs next week on January 31.

How many episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are left in Season 1?

Now that the first seven episodes are streaming, there is officially only one episodes left in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1.



Here’s the complete release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1:

Episode 1, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher": Streaming as of December 20

Episode 2, “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom": Streaming as of December 20

Episode 3, “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium": Streaming as of December 27

Episode 4, “I Plunge to My Death": Streaming as of January 3

Episode 5, “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers": Streaming as of January 10

Episode 6, “We Take a Zebra to Vegas": Streaming as of January 17

Episode 7, "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of": Streaming as of January 24

Episode 8, "The Prophecy Comes True": Streaming on January 31

You Might Also Like