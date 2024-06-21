Don’t let brown patches take over your lawn this summer. Here’s what you’re doing wrong

One summer a few years back, when working as a horticulture Extension agent in western Kansas, I was inundated with questions about large dead patches of grass in people’s lawns.

For those unfamiliar with the western Kansas climate, it is very hot, abhorrently dry and generally a borderline arid growing environment. Thus, in this flurry of lawn spot, the first thought to cross my mind was, “Have we even had enough water for it to be a disease?”

The answer was yes, we had, and with an extra early-summer shower or two in addition to people overwatering their lawns, Brown Patch was beginning to run rampant across the county.

Here in Kansas City, Brown Patch is a common issue, mainly due to our high humidity. In addition to warm summer nights, this keeps grass leaf blades wet longer, enabling the fungal disease to set and spread.

How do you identify it? As the name suggests, you will see a patch of dead brown grass, generally in a circle. Looking closer, however, you can also note the presence of the disease by looking at the leaf blades. It shows as mottled streaks of dead grass with red rings around them. Another indication: The fungus typically appears on cool-season lawns, such as tall fescue, bluegrass and perennial rye.

With the summer heat here and excessive moisture, it seems likely that Brown Patch is raring for its resurgence. Lighter infestations will typically recover in a turf stand within two to three weeks, but for severe infestations, the disease can be a death sentence.

To control this, you will first want to look at your lawn care practices.

Avoid prolonged standing water on leaf blades. The best time to water the lawn is early, before sunrise. The sun will evaporate any remaining moisture, preventing fungal spores from rooting or spreading. Additionally, this will give the lawn ample time to absorb the water rather than losing it to evaporation. Watering in the evening or at night should be avoided, as this will keep the blades wet the longest — not giving them a chance to dry until morning.

Overfertilizing a lawn with excessive nitrogen is another significant factor in developing the disease. In essence, the nitrogen is the fungi’s food source. Depriving it of this source helps keep it in check. So, it’s a trade-off. Your grass may not be as green as desired, but it will be healthy.

Also, if an infection is severe and treatment is necessary, brown patches can be suppressed with fungicides containing the active ingredients captan, propiconazole, triadmefon or myclobutanil. Aim for the prevention methods first, though. The grass can bounce out of it on its own.