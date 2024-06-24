Don’t let the bedbugs bite: Online reviews of local motels can be brutal

Sometimes the “Do Not Disturb” sign isn’t enough. Sometimes the overnight stay is still disturbing.

When travelers are unhappy with hotel and motel accommodations, they complain to the front desk. After that, they complain to the whole world. Dissatisfied guests often write bad reviews online and share their grievances on social media. What they say can be startling.

We sifted through hundreds of online reviews about lodging in Greater Akron in search of memorable critiques, and, boy, did we find some. These excerpts are strange, creepy, gross and, quite often, darkly comical.

To be sure, our region has plenty of top-rated hotels and motels with outstanding accommodations and happy customers. This isn’t about them.

We’re not naming the places where people said they stayed. We don’t know if the reviewers are exaggerating or whether they’re writing on behalf of competitors or disgruntled former employees. It’s also possible that the businesses have cleaned up their acts since the reports were made.

But if half of these anecdotes are true … GOODNESS GRACIOUS!!!

Here are the guests’ own words with original spelling and punctuation.

Get ready. We’re checking in.

Strippers and intruders

∎ The place is directly over a strip club, which might as well be in the same room with you because you can clearly make out just about every conversation that’s going on, not to mention the thunderous pole dance music that goes nonstop till 2 AM. Have fun with that.

∎ The front desk worker refused to help us when our toilet wouldn’t even flush. It wasn’t even bathroom related the toilet just had bad water pressure. She said “you stopped it up you can fix it yourself” and offered a plunger in the lobby. Really?

∎ At 4 a.m. we had someone walk in our room. He turned on the light and walked right in. I sat up in bed and asked why he was there. He just said “oops, wrong room” and left. No apology or explanation, and he left the light on. He did say he was from the front desk or I would have called the police, which I should have done anyway. I only chose not to because we had to be up 2 hours after that and I needed sleep.

Pay no attention to the stain on the floor.

∎ I heard a man screaming a woman’s name through the door of the room a couple doors down. He was kicking, punching, and hitting the door with something metal. He was screaming and acting crazy!!!! Then I think he jumped from the balcony!!! Or was pushed. I heard him screaming!!!

∎ I supposedly got a deal for $50 a night. I go up to my room. I opened the door to a strong urine and mold smell. I sprayed some lysol. Didn’t work that well. The room was VERY Dirty!! Very Dusty!! The bed had an old blanket with worn holes. The floor had blood stains!!

How bad could it be?

∎ The first room that I was given was occupied by 2 very upset naked people. The second room had an open door and the room is filled with someone else’s belongings. The third room had a TV with a smashed screen. I was hoping to watch Monday Night Football. The manager gave me permission to swap it with the TV in another room.

∎ The motel is less than a mile from our home and we assumed it was fairly cheap, so we figured “how bad could it be?” Bad. Really bad. As soon as we pulled in, almost everyone staying in the motel came to their doors and popped their heads out like cockroaches. This was not a wholesome crowd.

∎ So I stayed here and when I walked into the room, there was a major smell of cigarette smoke and there were cigarette burns on the bed, all the way down to the mattress, someone banged on my door and I had no idea who he was. The staff was very rude and curt, and I was kicked out before the 10:30 curfew. Never again.

∎ The only thing good about this place is it was cheap. And there’s reason for that. ROACHES!!!! Dead serious here, woke up in the middle of the night and there was one on the sink! I wanted to leave right then and there and raise hell but that wasn’t practical, been traveling all day. Well I woke up this morning to find another on the ceiling!

Creepy photo on phone

∎ Room was gross but that was the least of my problems. At 2 am I woke up and checked my phone. I had received a unsolicited picture of genitals. The only person to have my # from the local area code is the staff, specifically the front desk man.

∎ Front desk employee was wearing what looked like a bulletproof vest, which was very off-putting.

∎ The room was dirty, nasty. Had a hot tub with a piece of plywood over top of it. I didn’t even try to see if it worked. Ice machine was empty, 1 small bar of soap, no shampoo, just one little trash can. I felt like there was a hidden camera.

∎ This place is a dump! Dirty, nasty, smells like cigarette butts! Bugs flying around in the room. Dead bugs on the window. Shady people hanging around the property. As soon as I saw the room I immediately went back to the office, checked out, and booked a room at another hotel!

∎ DO NOT STAY HERE! The absolute WORST hotel I have ever stayed in! Found TWO BUGS in our breakfast and they could not have cared less! I showed them and the lady nonchalantly said “what do you want me to do about it?”

∎ On the way up to our room we noticed trash everywhere. Not to mention the shopping carts on the second floor where our room was. As we were about to get into our room, my son noticed that the room next to us had a broken window. It was at that point we felt unsafe. As we were leaving we noticed police officers in the parking lot adjacent to the hotel, with light on. We did not feel safe.

∎ The sheets were yellowed, carpet dirty, bathtub black, everything dirty, beat up and smelled. We turned around within seconds and we were out of there! Front desk clerk was not surprised when we told him we were not going to stay and he refunded us.

Bedbugs and pit bulls

∎ I have bug bites all over my body and when I asked for a refund they refused to give it to me. I talked to the lady at the desk not only was she rude but she didn’t seem to care and wasn’t surprised at all.

∎ Throughout the awful night there, I could hear the staff knocking on the door of another patron to awake him and tell him that he needed to get up to start his shift. This whole place made me physically ill and did not make me feel comfortable staying here. After checking out, my bank account shows that I was charged twice for the security deposit!!

∎ We booked here because they have an indoor pool and breakfast. The pool was closed. There was no breakfast being served. When I asked, he gave us granola bars.

∎ My room has a stain on the floor, I swear someone died here, very scary horror film stained rug.

∎ Rooms are awful, lights not working, outlets are so worn out my phone chargers just falls right out of the socket, I literally could not charge my dang phone, trim is falling off the furniture and the toilet seat is literally cracked in half. There are drops of heavens knows what on the walls, the walls are about as smooth as a NJ Highway.

∎ I knew this was going to be a bad experience when I pulled up to the office and a completely tattooed man was running around with his pit bull off leash. I was afraid to walk from the car to check in with such a mean dog.

∎ You don’t get what you pay for. You get LESS! The room smelled like marijuana and old celery.

∎ The bathtub was really gross. Cut my ankle shaving and I’m not fully convinced I won’t contract hepatitis. So yeah.

Prank call to police

∎ The police were called to our room at 4:45 am! It shook us up very bad! They stated a prank call had been called to the front desk using our room number. After explaining who we were and we were asleep they apologized and left.

∎ For your safety and your family’s safety do not book here. The note on the door saying it was condemned by the state was just the beginning. Every room looked to be damaged, and nothing advertised was even open. Everything was taped off and the rooms were ripped apart.

∎ At the reception desk on the wall where most hotels put their awards and accolades, this hotel put a rant/message from I am guessing the owner to an individual that they were not allowed on property. probably someone that gave them a bad review. So I may soon be up on that wall.

∎ Homeless people living in the stairways and parking lot, dirty conditions and the entire place is in serious need of a renovation. On the bright side though its cheap and if you’re looking to buy drugs you shouldnt have any problem there.

∎ When I checked out they said I had meth pipes in my room. I have not ever used meth before. So I wouldn’t know what the hell they are talking about in the first place.

∎ I may have contracted an unknown disease, because I’m pretty sure the sheets nor the room had been cleaned since Bush was in office. Great location though.

∎ Run, this place is bad. Don’t know where to even start. Sleep in your car, it’s safer.

