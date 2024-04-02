Don’t be fooled by these 16 food brands’ April Fools’ Day pranks

On April Fools’ Day, everything anyone says must be taken with a grain of salt. Last year, Cheez-It took this literally by jokingly announcing an extra-salty version of its famous cracker.

Indeed, in addition to staving off pranks care of your gag-filled granny, silly spouse or prankish pals, you must also be wary of food brands announcing phony products on April 1 to have a little fun with their fans.

So, we’re here to help you sort facts from fiction — at least when it comes to the food and drink world. (Sorry we can’t help with your granny.)

Smoothie King’s Air-Wan Smoothie

Smoothie King invented the smoothie in 1973, and more than 50 years later, the brand is entering the world of influencer and celebrity collabs with its Air-Wan Smoothie. (Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber are shaking in their boots.)

Smoothie King tells TODAY.com that the Air-Wan Smoothie is named after its “luxurious primary ingredient” and Smoothie King owner and CEO Wan Kim, and “will start rolling out at select stores nationwide starting April 1 for $41.24… 😉” in a not-so-subtle dig at the notoriously high prices at Erewon, the upscale supermarket chain in Los Angeles.

This fake smoothie is also a playful nod to its “No No List” of over 75 ingredients it will never put in its smoothies, including artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

Sweetgreen’s After Salad Kit

On April 1, Sweetgreen announced it was entering the personal hygiene category for the first time in its 17-year history with the Sweetgreen After Salad Kit. The kit is a curated dental care package designed for anyone who tends to get a little kale stuck in their teeth after lunch.

The kit also nods to Sweetgreen’s menu, with items like Miso Ginger Toothpaste, Lime Cilantro Dental Floss and Spicy Cashew Mints inspired by the chain’s dressings. It also comes with a Sweetgreen toothbrush and branded floss picks for good measure.

Although it’s clear that the product is a joke, many fans in the brand’s Instagram comments section are saying they “need it.”

Perhaps this will be like Hidden Valley and Burt’s Bees lip balm collaboration, which started out as an April Fools’ joke, but then became a hot-ticket item in real life.

Dunkin’ changes its name to Donuts’

On April 1, Dunkin’ announced it was officially changing its name to Donuts’, reclaiming the second half of its original name. The chain last announced a name change in 2019, when it dropped the “Donuts.”

“🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨we’re changing our name. Again,” the brand informed its Instagram followers in a Notes app screenshot. “now we’re just DONUTS. we will have coffee still. pls don’t ask any other questions. just going thru it rn.”

But the only place it changed its name is the Shop Dunkin’ website, where it is selling a Donuts’ crewneck sweatshirt for $25 plus shipping.

Krispy Kreme: ‘You bring it, we glaze it’

On April 1, Krispy Kreme shared on Instagram that “today only,” it would be glazing anything its customers bring into its shops.

“No, you’re not sleeping. Your wildest dreams 💭 have finally come true! For the first time ever, you bring it we glaze it!” Krispy Kreme captioned a photo of glazed doughnuts among other (horrifyingly) glazed foods like a cheeseburger, sandwich, pizza, pepper, cheese, watermelon and tomatoes on the vine.

“Fooled ya! 🃏,” it concluded, confirming the prank.

But Krispy Kreme then went on to announce a real deal, offering customers an Original Glazed Dozen for $4.01 when they buy any other dozen.

Hendrick’s Driest-Ever Martini

Hendrick's Driest Martini Ever (Hendrick's)

On April 1, Hendrick’s Gin jokingly announced the arrival of its Driest-Ever Martini: a hyper-literal “cocktail” crafted out of Hendrick’s Gin, English cucumbers and a “whisper” of vermouth, “all in powdered form and ready to be rehydrated at your leisure.”

Pringles and Olipop’s sour cream and onion soda

“Sour Cream and Onion Pringles... in a soda? You bet!” Pringles and Olipop wrote in a collab post on Instagram. “Indulge in the creamy richness of sour cream, the savory kick of onion, and the comforting heartiness of potato—all in a crave-worthy, salty, and utterly irresistible soda experience.... 🧅🤝🥤☁️✨.”

The brands also included some very convincing lifestyle shots of people enjoying Sour Cream and Onion Pringles, both in original and Olipop form.

“And if you’re still reading this, April Fools!” they concluded the post.

7-Eleven’s Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water

7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water. ( 7 Select )

On March 27, 7-Eleven announced it was teaming up with Miracle Seltzer to create a lineup of sparkling waters in the following flavors: Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Big Bite Hot Dog.

The brand said Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water features the “delicious and mouthwatering experience” of a Big Bite Hot Dog, including ketchup and mustard flavors.

“Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles,” the brand wrote.

Many on social media hoped it was a joke — and some hoped it wasn’t, wanting to try the meat-infused drink for themselves. Ultimately, the brand revealed it wasn’t going all in on hot dog water, but still offered hope to the brave souls who wanted a taste.

“April Fools!” a 7-Eleven spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “We admit that we created a limited supply of 7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water as a joke, but it sounds like there might be more people out there than we anticipated who want to see our Big Bite Hot Dogs as a beverage.”

The spokesperson adds that if you or someone you know really wants to try the peculiar product, let them know and they’ll see what they can do.

Lee Kum Kee’s Sriracha Mayo Toothpaste

Lee Kum Kee, an Asian sauce brand, released a truly unhinged, tongue-in-cheek commercial for a hilarious hygiene product.

In the fake ad, an announcer describes the brand’s first-of-its-kind Sriracha Mayo Toothpaste inspired by its Sriracha Mayo Sauce. Lee Kum Kee says its “fiery and creamy” dental product is sure to spice up its fans’ morning routine.

Ziggi’s pickle coffee

Ziggi’s pickle coffee line. (Ziggi's Coffee )

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the launch of its new pickle-flavored coffee line, available for a limited time in April. These three beverages feature Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature cold brew and espresso combined with dill pickle juice:

Pickled Dreams ($5.90) features cold brew topped with tangy pickle juice cold foam, dill seasoning and a full-sized pickle garnish.

Dill’ight ($6.35) features frozen and blended espresso topped with dill seasoning and slices of sour pickles.

Pickle Latte ($5.40) features espresso combined with tangy and sour dill pickle juice.

The brand tells TODAY.com that this menu is, indeed, a joke — and a dilly one at that.

Omaha Steaks’ Meaty Spritz

On April Fools’ Day, Omaha Steaks introduced Meaty Spritz, a “protein-infused, flavor-packed portable spray” that infuses foods with the smoky, char-grilled flavors of its steaks without any grilling at all.

“All it takes is one pump of Omaha Fog, Hog Haze, or Cock-a-Doodle-Dew to infuse bland ‘fast’ foods with the show-stopping flavors of world-famous steaks, chicken, and pork!” the brand joked on Instagram. “Find all three in the health aisle of your local grocery store and experience stress-free decadence today!”

Scotch by Scotch tape

Scotch is decidedly not a food company (unless you like to eat tape), but that didn’t stop it from venturing into the beverage category. On March 29, it announced Scotch Whisky by Scotch Brand on Instagram.

“A spirit worthy of our heritage and your tastebuds,” the brand wrote, describing the beverage as “hailing from the heart of Scotland,” and even including flavor notes like “oak,” “herbal” and “peat.”

It then said it would be available nationwide April 1 at all major retailers.

One commenter asked “Will it stick or go down smooth?” and the brand replied, “It may go down a bit sticky 😉.”

On April 1, Scotch revealed the ruse in a separate Instagram post, writing, “Let’s prank responsibly and leave the whisky to the professionals 😉”

Welch’s lip gloss

On March 29, Welch’s shared a pair of images on Instagram of its “new” product: Welch’s Juicyfuls Lip Gloss. Coming April 1 (with a wink), it comes in four flavors: grape, orange, strawberry and raspberry, all made “with real juice from Welch’s Juicyfuls fruit snacks.”

“Style for now; snack for later 💁‍♀️,” Welch’s writes.

Dole’s banana peel sleeping bag

On April 1, Dole announced it was celebrating its 125th year in the banana business with a “banana-centric” sleeping bag.

“Stay cozy and snug, just like a banana in its peel! With peelable sides, this “allows parents to escape into their own cocoon of sensory deprivation,” wrote the brand, adding that the not-at-all-fake product even has banana pockets to store a bit of tropical fruit for a late night snack. “Made from actual banana fiber, this bag takes camping with the family to a whole new level.”

“Stay cozy and snug, just like a banana in its peel!” the brand writes on Instagram. “With peelable sides,” the sleeping bag “allows parents to escape into their own cocoon of sensory deprivation.” Dole adds that it even has banana pockets to some tropical fruit for snacking. “Made from actual banana fiber, this bag takes camping with the family to a whole new level.”

While fans appreciated the company’s prank, they commented that they’d actually purchase the product.

“I get it’s April fools but I’d buy like 3 of these!” wrote one person.

Spritz Society Shooters

Spritz Society, a canned sparkling wine cocktail brand, announced it’s adding a potent new product to its lineup: Spritz Society Shooters. While its normal products, like its Pineapple Sparkling Cocktail, are 6% ABV, this new product is 20% ABV, upping the ante considerably.

“real strength in every tiny sip,” the brand writes, jokingly.

Could this product actually come to fruition? Well, Spritz Society once joked about a pickle spritz on April Fools’ Day 2022, and then actually made it a reality, so you never know!

Old Bay body scrub

“Body care line dropping soon, who’s trying this?” asks Old Bay on an Instagram of a curious product: Old Bay Scrub, which looks to be a sugared body scrub for humans — and not a Maryland crab.

The container includes some comedic touches, including the promise that the “bold, sweet blend” of Old Bay will create “silky smooth skin, sealing in moisture” and is “great for your legs” (next to a picture of a chicken drumstick).

Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored Smarties

Hidden Valley checked another partnership off its long list of team-ups with a very unlikely savory collaboration: Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored Smarties. Along with Smarties, the dressing brand promises a “bold and savory” product blending Hidden Valley Ranch with the “classic crunch” of Smarties.

“Whether you’re looking for an effortless salad topping, a tasteful addition to crudités, a twist to any entrée, or delectable snack, this flavor duo is sure to tickle your taste buds and leave you reaching for more,” they wrote in a collab post on Instagram.

But one look at the hashtags and you find out it’s just a prank: Next to #Ranch and #Candy sits #AprilFoolsDay.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com