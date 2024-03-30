Don’t feel like cooking on Easter? These 65 restaurants will be open

With all the holiday hullabaloo of Easter preparations, you might find yourself reluctant to turn on the stove.

Between boiling eggs for dyeing and cooking up a festive Easter dinner, Easter can easily turn into a culinary marathon.

If you're on the verge of an eggs-istential crisis from all that cooking, you're in luck: Many of your favorite restaurants will still be open on Easter.

Rather than heading to the grocery store again, consider treating yourself to some takeout or a nice restaurant outing.

Don’t hop over too soon, though: before you start looking at the menu, take a moment to check whether your local restaurants are open.

Given that it’s Easter weekend, many stores and restaurants have adjusted their hours for the holiday.

It would be egg-stra disappointing to get all the way to your favorite burger joint and find out that it’s closed on Easter Sunday.

Fortunately, you don't have to put all your eggs in one basket. We compiled a list of restaurants that you can count on to spare you from cooking on Easter Sunday. Check them out below!

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday although hours may be reduced. Check your local Applebee's hours here.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Easter. However, store hours may vary by location. Check local restaurant hours here.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s will be open on Easter Sunday. Until March 31, take advantage of its Easter deal: Buy $30 in gift cards and receive a $5 reward card in return. You can find your local store here.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze will be open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local restaurant here.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins shops are locally owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Check the Baskin-Robbins app or call ahead to confirm if your local shop is open. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant

Bertucci’s will be open on Easter Sunday, and it’s offering four Easter meal packages. You can find your local restaurant here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will be open for dine-in and takeout on Easter Sunday. For an easy family-style option, the restaurant also offers its Farmhouse Feast meals, which serve 4 to 10 people. You can find your local restaurant here.

Bonchon

Bonchon will be open on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open on Easter Sunday. Choose from four carryout meal packages or enjoy the brunch and dinner menus in person. You can find your local restaurant here.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille will be open on Easter. The restaurant offers four Easter carryout meals. For dine-in, its brunch and dinner menus will be available on Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant here.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be open on Easter Sunday. On Easter, it will offer free unlimited Icees for kids aged ten and under with the purchase of a Swirl Cup and one adult entrée. Check your local restaurant hours here.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo will be open on Easter. Try its all-day dinner menu on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on Easter. Store hours may vary by location, so check your local store’s hours before visiting. You can find local restaurant hours here.

Burger King

Burger King’s holiday hours vary by location. BK encourages guests to visit the app or website for the restaurant hours at their nearest location.

California Pizza Kitchen

Most California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. The restaurant will offer two Easter takeout meals on March 30 and 31. Find your local restaurant here.

Chart House

Chart House will be open on Easter Sunday. Chart House will serve a three-course Easter menu at the restaurant and offer two take-home meal packages. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy’s Fresh Mex will be open on Easter. It offers a four-course Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant here.

Chili’s

Chili’s will be open during regular hours on Easter Sunday. Check your local Chili’s hours here.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon will be open on Easter Sunday. The store is offering free delivery until March 31 for online orders over $15. Find your local Cinnabon here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. The restaurant will also offer Heat N’ Serve and Hot and Ready Easter meals. Hours vary by location, so confirm your local store’s hours here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse will be open on Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Denny’s

Denny’s will be open on Easter Sunday, but hours may vary. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Dos Caminos

Dos Caminos will be open on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. Check the app or store locator to confirm if your local store is open.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Easter brunch will be served on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find your local restaurant here.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s will be open on Easter Sunday. From March 28 to 31, it will offer two classic Easter takeout options: a glazed ham or an Easter feast. Find your local restaurant here.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s will be open on Easter Sunday. Try one of its 3-course brunch menus on March 30 and 31, or enjoy its Spring Catering Bundle from the comfort of home. You can find your local restaurant here.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be open on Easter. Try its Easter Glazed Ham Meal, which serves six to eight people. You can find your local store here.

IHOP

IHOP is open, but check with your local restaurant for specific hours. You can find them here.

Jimmy John’s

While many Jimmy John’s stores will be open on Easter, store hours vary by location. Check the Jimmy John’s app or call ahead to confirm if your local store is open. You can also find your local restaurant hours here.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

KFC restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday, but hours will vary by location. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will be open on Easter. Try its Easter brunch during Easter weekend. You can find your local restaurant here.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack will be open on Easter Sunday. Check your local restaurant hours here.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse will be open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local restaurant here.

Landry’s Seafood

Landry’s Seafood will be open on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s will be open on Easter Sunday. Enjoy a three-course meal in person or bring one of its carryout meals home. You can find your local restaurant here.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant hours here.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. The restaurant will serve a prix fixe menu on Easter starting at $50. Find your local restaurant hours here.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, including Easter, though hours vary by location. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Metro Diner

Most Metro Diner locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. For an at-home option, try its Easter Feast. Check your local restaurant hours here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s will be open on Easter Sunday. The restaurant will serve a three-course Easter dinner from March 29 to 31. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will be open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local restaurant here.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On the Border will be open Easter Sunday during its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local restaurant here.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette will be open on Easter Sunday. You can find your local store hours here.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse will be open on Easter Sunday. Try its Easter Sunday ham special on the March 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find your local restaurant here.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s restaurants will be open on Easter this year. However, some restaurants may be closing a little bit early, so check your local P.F. Chang’s for specific hours.

Rainforest Café

Rainforest Café will be open on Easter Sunday. Find your local store hours here.

Red Lobster

All Red Lobster restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. You can find your local store hours here.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be open from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant here.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House will be open on Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The restaurant will be serving Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offering its Easter Green Box for takeout. Find your local restaurant here.

Sonic

While many Sonic stores will be open on Easter, store hours vary by location. Check the Sonic app or call ahead to confirm if your local store is open before visiting.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open on Easter Sunday for your lavender latte fix. Check for local store hours here.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will be open on Easter Sunday. Try out its Easter brunch over the weekend. You can find your local restaurant hours on its website.

Subway

Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated, so hours can vary by location. Check your local Subway’s hours here.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be open for Easter weekend. Hours vary by location, so check your local restaurant hours here.

TGI Friday’s

Many TGI Friday’s locations will be open on Easter, though restaurant hours may vary by location. Check your local restaurant hours here.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is open on Easter Sunday, operating on normal hours. Find your local restaurant hours here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will be open on Easter, but hours may vary by location. The Capital Grille will serve Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as its dinner menu all day. Find your local restaurant hours here.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire will be open on Easter Sunday. You can find your local restaurant hours here.

The Palm

The Palm will be open on Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Easter, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location. Find your local Wendy’s hours here.

Whataburger

Whataburger restaurants will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Yard House

Yard House will be open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Find your local restaurant here.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com