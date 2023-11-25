‘I don’t fancy my husband since he messed up our business’

My husband and I have worked together for years and I always thought we made a great team, discussing everything and sharing the same ambitions for our business. We were always good at not letting work spill into our family life, and we were always able to focus on our children and on each other as people rather than work partners when we were out of the office.

Now, for the first time ever, a work situation has come between us and I find that I just can’t bear to let him come near me. It’s entirely of his making but he’s damaged my reputation along with his.

We work in a very specialised area which bridges academia and industry, with strict rules about working with competition and taking on outside projects. Sometimes we’re able to take on other short-term projects, always being open with everyone we work with to ensure there’s no clash of interests – and with written permission from our main client to confirm that they’re happy with this. Earlier this year, work was going really well with the main client and a big contract was being planned, which promised not just the project rate, but a huge bonus. Bonuses are part of what we do, but they’re a welcome boost rather than a life-changing amount.

Then it all blew up in our faces when the client discovered that my husband had signed a contract with their main competitor and – worst of all – I found out that he’d also forged my signature on it. I’m meticulous about work and very aware of the rules governing it, so it was utterly mortifying to be called into the office and given a dressing-down, especially since I had no clue initially what it was about. My husband must have guessed this was coming, but he did nothing to warn me.

We nearly lost our longstanding client and the relationship is definitely still very shaky. In the end, the agreement was that we’d keep the contract – I think they only agreed to this as we were so far down the road in planning it – but we’d forfeit the large bonus and also cancel the other job. It was the biggest bonus I’m aware of in our line of work, like a reward after all the years of hard work. I’m furious about that and in complete disbelief that he forged my signature, but I really don’t want the client to know that, so I feel I look as sneaky as my husband.

He’s mortified and says he has no idea why he risked our business for a greedy attempt to get some more money, which isn’t even close to the bonus we lost, and I’m trying to forgive him but simply can’t bear for him to touch me at present.

I’m also annoyed because he’s going on and on about us “not being close any more” and suggesting therapy when all I can think about is whether our client will dump us for good once this project is over. Then it won’t just be the bonus we’ll be losing, but close to 70 per cent of our yearly income.

All I want to do at the moment is work hard and do such a good job that the client will keep us on. Apart from that, I want us to spend time with our kids and wait for life to get back on track. And that’s all – for now. No cuddles. My husband going on about it is making it worse. I don’t need a psychologist to tell me why I’ve gone off him but hopefully it will sort itself out – if I can manage to forgive him.

