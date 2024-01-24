Dominique Ansel And Hawksmoor Team Up To Create Short Rib And Bone Marrow Pastry

New Yorkers are in for a treat this weekend as the world-renowned pastry boutique Dominique Ansel Workshop has partnered with the award-winning steak restaurant and cocktail bar Hawksmoor for a special pairing available from January 26 to 28 at Dominique Ansel Workshop. For $30 you'll get to experience the Bone-In Short Rib en Croûte with Bone Marrow Gravy paired with a Shaky Pete's "Hot" Iced Tea. Fret not if you're out of town this weekend — the pairing will be available again at the Hawksmoor Bar from February 7 to 14.

The tender bone-in short rib is Hawksmoor's contribution, which is seasoned with rosemary and a touch of horseradish, whereas Dominique Ansel's talent shines with his signature flaky brioche dough. To complement the meal, follow it up with the iced tea mocktail, a non-alcoholic drink made with Earl Grey tea, lemon, and ginger.

"On day one of Hawksmoor in New York, a friend walked in who we've admired for years ... and Dominique Ansel would go on to become one of our beloved regulars," notes Huw Gott, co-founder of Hawksmoor, in a press release sent to Tasting Table. "Since then ... we've talked about the possibility of a collaboration. Enter Matt Brown, our Group Executive Chef and former Head Chef of not one, but two restaurants with three Michelin stars. The pair chatted, puzzled, and pondered and (after finally locking them into a kitchen together!) conjured up the mighty Short Rib en Croûte."

Read more: 19 Popular Pizza Chains, Ranked From Worst To Best

NYC's Premiere Culinary Creatives

Short Rib en Croute - Dominique Ansel Workshop

Dubbed the World's Best Pastry Chef by The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards in 2017, Dominique Ansel is famous for his creation of the iconic Cronut, which is essentially the holy matrimony of a donut and a croissant. The Cronut had the honor of being on TIME Magazine's list of the 25 Best Inventions of 2013. The accolades that Ansel has compiled over the years could fill a library, such are his accomplishments in the world of pastries.

Chef Matt Brown's resume includes time spent as head chef of the three Michelin-star restaurants Marco Pierre White and La Tante Claire, both of which are located in London, before he became Group Executive Chef at Hawksmoor. The steak restaurant and cocktail bar is itself a British import. Co-founders Huw Gott and Will Beckett opened the first Hawksmoor restaurant in London back in 2006. The NYC restaurant is their tenth location, which they opened in September of 2021.

Dominique Ansel has proved to be an ardent enthusiast of collaborations involving savory pastries and inventive drinks. Earlier in January he collaborated with Chef Eric Sze from the Taiwanese restaurant 886 to offer a French-Style Shao Bing Pork Belly Sandwich with a Peanut Mi Jiang Latte. Better keep an eye out for more collaborations in the future. And stop by to grab yourself a bite at 17 East 27th Street.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.